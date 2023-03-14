A Canadian Wants To Know If He's The A**hole Over A Snowy Situation With His Neighbours
"AITA for refusing to help my neighbour and her two young children when their wipers were frozen?" 👀
There are always two sides to every story, and one Canadian was left wondering if he was in the wrong after an interaction with his neighbours.
Over on the popular Reddit forum Am I The A**hole? (AITA), a Canadian man posed the question, "AITA for refusing to help my neighbour and her two young children when their wipers were frozen?"
While it definitely doesn't sound great, the context of the situation is important.
The Redditor explained that when they're about to get a snowstorm, he puts the windshield wipers up on his wife's car so they don't stick to the glass the following day. He's gotten into the habit of doing it for his neighbours as well who reciprocate the gesture for him when he forgets to do his wife's vehicle.
"Anyway recently one of our neighbours moved and a new family moved in as of last week," he explained. "It's a young couple and their two young children."
With 30 cm of snow on the way, the Redditor did his normal routine for his wife's windshield wipers and his neighbours. While he hesitated to do it for his new neighbours as he's only met them once, he decided to approach their vehicle and put theirs up.
"As I was putting the second wiper up on their pickup truck the husband came charging out of his front door yelling 'HEY WHAT THE F*CK ARE YOU DOING TO MY TRUCK?'" he recounted.
Although he tried to explain, apparently the man screamed at him to "get the hell off" his property and to not touch his "sh*t" again despite the neighbours also chiming in that it's just a nice thing they all do for each other.
The following day is when things got interesting when he noticed the wife of the neighbour who yelled at him struggling to get the ice off the windshield wipers on her truck.
"Guess she was trying to take her kids to school and the wipers were frozen solid on the car," the Redditor said.
When she asked for a hand, he said to her, "No sorry, thought I was to never touch your shit again ma'am," which apparently ended up in her calling him an "AH."
"Told my wife about this, she thinks I should've helped her because she was just trying to get her kids to school. I disagree as I was just following what they told me. AITA?"
With over 2000 comments, the Redditor has been deemed "not the a**hole" by the community.
"NTA for refusing to help. I understand why the neighbors might have had the initial "wtf get away from my truck" reaction, but that's only excusable for like 30 seconds," said the top comment, which has over 20k upvotes.
"Once you explained that you were trying to help (and they saw that literally every other car had the wipers up), they should have AT MINIMUM apologized for yelling at you, even if they didn't want to accept your help."
"NTA," echoed another. "I understand if they just saw a random person touching their vehicle and freaking out. But once you explained and the neighbours also explained to clear up misunderstanding, they really should have apologized. They got what they deserved with frozen wipers in the morning."
