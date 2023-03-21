A Canadian Wants To Know If She's The A**hole For Expecting Her BF To Pick Her Up In A Storm
"His ultimate reason for not coming to get me was safety..."
Getting stuck in a snowy situation is pretty common when you live in Canada, but for one couple, a recent storm led to some trouble in their relationship.
On the Reddit forum Am I The A**hole (AITA), a Canadian woman asked: "AITA for expecting my bf to pick me up from work during a snow storm?"
The woman explained that she takes the bus to work in the mornings and that her boyfriend, who she lives with, picks her up in the evenings three times a week, which is about a 20-25 minute drive one way.
On the days when she takes the bus home, it involves taking three different bus lines and about a 90-minute commute.
On the day in quesyion, she said that their area got hit "with a wicked storm" that included "near zero visibility" where 20-minute drives were taking upwards of an hour.
"I’m not allowed my phone while I’m at work, so I get off at 5:30 to a bunch of texts from him about how Maps is estimating 51 mins for him to get to me and how awful it is out there so he isn’t going to come," she shared.
"I was annoyed, but semi-understanding. He seemed apologetic and kept saying 'I hope you don’t hate me.'"
Due to the storm, her first bus, which she was supposed to board around 6 p.m., was about 20 minutes late.
"My legs were numb and covered in ice pellets (which then melted on the heated bus and made me soaking wet)," she said. "With each connection I grew more and more irritated until I was nothing short of livid. For my last connection I was in the cold from 7:20 to 8:00. I didn’t get home until 8:30."
After getting home, she said she ate some leftover pasta while having a bubble bath and then went to bed.
"It took everything in me to not lose my sh*t on him for leaving me to commute in a storm," she explained. "Even this morning as I left for work and he was snuggled up in bed I had to bite my tongue. Am I the a**hole?"
The overall consensus on Reddit is that yes, she is the a**hole.
"I'm confused... If it was 'near zero visibility' then how was he supposed to drive?" said the top comment.
"Right?! All these commenters saying he’s the asshole for not coming to get her must not drive and/or don’t live in places that get massive snowstorms, because him driving to get her would have been DANGEROUS!" said another. "It’s maddening how many people are cavalier about getting behind the wheel in dangerous road conditions."
That being said, there were quite a few comments siding with her point of view.
"Not necessarily, I'm from Minnesota and have my fair share of blizzard experiences," one Redditor said. "I think being outside and wet in a blizzard is a lot more dangerous than driving in it."
So, who's the a**hole in the situation? You be the judge!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.