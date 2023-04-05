TikToker Is 'Done' With Toronto's Cost of Living Crisis & Wants To Stage A Protest (VIDEO)
And they aren't the only one.
The cost of living crisis in Toronto may have reached a breaking point for some residents, and now some people want action.
Years of rising Toronto rent prices, skyrocketing food costs, and other essential expenses have made it increasingly difficult for people to make ends meet, even with full-time jobs.
In a viral video posted recently, a Toronto-based TikToker has recently asked when Torontonians are planning to protest the government over the lack of financial stability in the city.
They highlight the challenges faced by many Torontonians, saying, "We have no money, we have no food, we have no stability. I can't keep chasing just enough money to survive anymore."
@calilopezz
I’m unemployed for who knows how long again…. Where the protests at because I’m done with Trudeau, Ford.. all of em. #toronto #ontario #government #protest
"Are we gonna start protesting in Toronto yet, or what?" the TikToker asked. "Because I'm done."
The video has prompted a huge response on the platform, with many sharing their own experiences of financial struggle in the comments.
One user shared their experience of being told to consider an unpaid internship at the age of 32, while others mentioned having the kind of protests that are taking place in France.
France has been the site of numerous protests related to government policies and taxes in recent years, with the most recent wave gaining momentum when President Macron decided to pass a bill raising the retirement age without a vote last month, the Associated Press reports.
"I want what France is having," one person wrote. "All across Canada, we should be protesting like France is... Enough is enough," another comment read.
According to Rentals.ca, Toronto has the second highest average monthly rent in Canada of $2,501 for a one-bedroom apartment in March. The estimated monthly expenses for a single person in Toronto are around $1,414.5, not including rent, according to Numbeo.
This means that a single person will likely need almost $4K a month to comfortably afford to live alone in Toronto.
"I can't even survive! We are $1,600 behind in rent this month; groceries were just $280 and didn't even cover half of what we need for this week," one person wrote in the comments.
The Toronto mayoral by-election is set to take place this summer, and issues like affordable housing and public safety are like to be hot topics among upcoming candidates.
"I'm done with people in this city/province not showing up when it matters, ex: voting," a top comment read.