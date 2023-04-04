TikToker Compares Living In Toronto To Hollywood & Said No One Can Afford To Survive (VIDEO)
"We don't make that much money!"
Are you tired of feeling like you need to work two jobs just to survive in Toronto? You're not alone. With the city's high cost of living constantly on the rise, many Torontonians are feeling the pinch.
A recent viral TikTok video compared the city's cost of living to that of Hollywood and Beverly Hills, and let's just say it's not as flattering as it sounds.
The video has struck a chord with many Toronto residents, who feel that they are being priced out of their own city. "It's like they forget who lives here," the TikToker says in the video.
"The average person does not make enough money to eat and rent and survive. It's like, who didn't get the memo?"
Toronto, being the largest city in Ontario, also holds the title of the most expensive city in almost every aspect.
It's not surprising to anyone that the cost of living in Toronto, including rent and groceries, is sky-high.
According to Rentals.ca, Toronto has the highest average monthly rent of $2,501 for a one-bedroom apartment in March. The estimated monthly expenses for a single person in Toronto are around $1,414.5, not including rent, according to Numbeo.
This means that a single person will likely need almost $4K a month to comfortably afford to live alone in Toronto.
"Does anyone get anxiety every month to figure out how to pay rent?" a top comment read on the video. "Toronto is LA without the weather and opportunities," another person commented.
In a different video from a week ago, the same TikToker suggests that Torontonians "get into a relationship" to help cover half the rent.