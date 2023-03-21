Toronto Locals Share What A 'Comfortable Salary' Is In The 6ix & How Much They Make (VIDEO)
How much money do you need to live in Toronto?
The cost of living in Toronto isn't cheap, but how much money do you really need to make a living wage in Ontario's largest city, and what is the average salary in Toronto?
Living here can get expensive, especially when you look at the going rate for apartments for rent in Toronto, so Narcity took to the streets to ask locals how much money they think a single person in Toronto needs to live comfortably.
Nine locals shared what they think that magic number is, and most of them also shared what their current salaries are.
All of the locals agreed that a salary under $50K would not be comfortable, and their answers ranged from $50K to $75K.
Three of the people polled said $50K would be comfortable, and the remaining five said $60 to $75K would be enough, although $75K was still "middle class."
"I'd say like $50,000 is probably comfortable," said one local who shared that they make "much less than that."
"It's really tough because groceries are expensive, and rent is expensive, and it's one of those cities that you can't just do nothing. You have to pay for things. You have to go out somewhere, you have to get a drink, eat some food."
The seven individuals who disclosed their incomes ranged from $30K up to $150K, and over 70% of them were making $50K or less.
The average one-bedroom in Toronto rents for $2,501, according to Rentals.ca. Which is almost as much as a minimum wage employee would make in a month.
Ontario's minimum wage is $15.50 an hour, so if you're working 40 hours a week, you only make $2,480 per month and $29,760 per year.
This means, according to locals, you won't be living comfortably if you make minimum wage, and chances are you'll have to shack up with some roommates in order to afford rent.
According to Ontario's latest living wage report, people in the Greater Toronto Area need to make at least $23.15 an hour to afford a basic life.
Meanwhile, in Toronto, the average salary is $70K according to payscale, so the higher end of what locals estimated to be a comfortable living.
So if you have yet to hit that tax bracket, you may want to check out some affordable cities in Ontario if you want to live with some extra cash to burn.