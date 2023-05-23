A TikToker Shared What She's Learned Since Moving To Toronto & One Lesson Started A Debate
"We're living in 2 different cities."
Moving to Toronto can be a big step for anyone not used to the reality that comes with living in one of Canada's biggest and busiest cities.
One TikToker's take on living in Toronto has gone viral after she shared what she's learned after having lived in the city for a year, and while she has some solid takes, one point, in particular, has stirred up some debate.
Emily Durham, or @emily.the.recruiter on TikTok, posted her video exactly one year after she moved to Toronto from Aurora.
In all, she shared seven Toronto life lessons she's learned since making the city her home, but it's the very first point she makes that has gotten so much attention and reaction.
"The first thing I realizes was honestly the hardest," she explained in the video, which had been viewed 80,000 times in just over a week. "Everybody in this city is beautiful. I could not leave the house looking and feeling decrepit because everyone around me was just stunning."
Speaking to Narcity about her now-viral video, Emily only added to this particular Toronto life lesson.
"Everyone here is a model," she said. "So many beautiful humans."
Clearly, not everyone's Toronto experience has quite lived up to this hype.
"Everyones beautiful? guess we're living in 2 different cities," reads the top comment on the TikTok video, with a few hundred likes, while some other comments on the video questioned that same statement.
Though Emily isn't totally alone here, as someone else agreed, adding, "My husband wonders why I don’t leave the house in sweats and it’s like… have you gone outside??"
Once you get past the debate sparked by her first comment, it seems that most people agree that the rest of her lessons learned since moving to Toronto are spot on.
Talking about Toronto neighbourhoods, Emily said she learned how "people will judge you based on the neighbourhood you live in, and when I tell people I'm a King West girlie, they're like 'oh I can see that,' and I've learned that should be offensive, actually," she laughed.
She also mentioned that Toronto's most popular restaurants are most often not the best restaurants in the city and that Toronto's dating scene, "is just as bad as the internet says it is.'
And her comments about getting around Toronto were also so relatable, as she explained how she learned that taking the TTC streetcar is often slower than walking to your destination, but, "however fast you think you walk, walk faster," she joked.
"LOL @ walk faster 😂 💯," one person commented, with others chiming in to share how much they agreed.
So, people may not agree on how people around Toronto look, but it's clearly not unusual to see people walking around the city on a mission to get where they're going.
