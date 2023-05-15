People Are Sharing Their Toronto Life Hacks From Groceries To The TTC & Tons Are So Helpful
"There's an app for this!"
Living in Toronto can be a bit of a battle, but anyone dealing with the daily challenges of the TTC, the high cost of groceries, and other unfortunate realities of Canada's largest city has likely come up with their own unique way of being efficient.
So, when someone asked Torontonians to share their daily tips or life hacks for others living in the city, it's no wonder there was an endless supply of helpful time and money-saving suggestions.
In a question posed to the askTo Reddit thread, someone asked for tips that "a native Torontonian may be aware of that would be helpful for others living here."
Looking for anything from tips and tricks to helpful apps or travel hacks for moving around the city, Torontonians didn't disappoint as the comment section quickly filled up.
The most popular comment had to do with taking the TTC, particularly how to take the subway efficiently if it's a part of your everyday commute.
"If you always get on and off at the same stop, find out where the stairs are in the station correlating to the door on the subway car," someone wrote. "While waiting for the subway, walk to where that door will be and voila, when you arrive at your destination, you’re right by the stairs."
Plenty of commuters chimed in to say they do the same thing, with one person writing, "The amount of times I’ve caught my bus by mere seconds because I’ve used this trick is insane!"
There's even an app for this called Efficient TTC, which "saves you time on your subway rides by showing you which subway car doors are near which escalators and stairs."
Speaking of helpful apps, another person suggested one for saving money on groceries, called Too Good To Go, which offers discounted groceries available at participating grocery stores and Toronto restaurants that otherwise would be thrown away.
"Too Good To Go is a great app for discounted groceries if you don't have dietary restrictions and don't mind playing food roulette," they wrote.
Various other Toronto tips shared in this Reddit thread had to do with navigating the city, with people sharing the reminder that Lake Ontario and the CN Tower are the southern points of the city, and that Yonge Street is the "dividing street."
"Street numbers go up as you move further away in East/West directions away from Yonge Street," someone else explained.
Of course, someone had to get in their feelings about Toronto drivers and traffic in the city.
But one other Toronto life hack that got a tone of reaction in this conversation was taking advantage of the Toronto Public Library.
"Get your library card," someone wrote. "Toronto Public Library is the best."
Tons of others chimed in on this, adding the library gives you access to more than just books, but also free classes and even a 3D printer. And apparently, you can also score some free passes to popular Toronto attractions, if you're lucky.
"If you show up at your certain libraries on Saturday morning, you can line up for free Museum/Art Gallery/Zoo/Aquarium passes (if you have a library card, of course)," another person commented.
It's called the Museum + Arts Pass (MAP), and you can find out more about it here.
Here's hoping you find some of these Toronto life hacks helpful!
- Someone Asked What A Middle-Class Income Is In Ontario & Apparently $140K Doesn't Cut It ›
- Toronto Locals Share What A 'Comfortable Salary' Is In The 6ix & How Much They Make (VIDEO) ›
- A European Says They Are 'In Love With Toronto' & Is Considering Moving To Canada ›
- A European Considering Moving To Toronto Asked About Work-Life Balance & Got A Clear Answer ›