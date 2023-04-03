Toronto Drivers Could Be Fined Up To $500 For Blocking Intersections & People Can't Wait
Torontonians think its gotten out of hand. 🚗
Toronto is pushing for the province to increase fines for drivers who block intersections during red lights in an effort to address the city's "blocking the box" problem.
City Council members approved Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie's motion on Sunday, which called on the Ontario government to issue higher fines to traffic offenders.
The proposed action would see the current fine for blocking an intersection increase from $85 to $450, while drivers caught doing so in a community safety zone would face a $500 fine, up from the current $125.
\u201cIt's time to send a strong message that blocking the box will cost you.\n\nThis week, City Council approved my push to crack down on drivers caught blocking the box and adding to congestion in Toronto.\n\nFind more details below.\u201d— Jennifer McKelvie (@Jennifer McKelvie) 1680446903
McKelvie argued that bad driving behaviour not only costs people time and money but also contributes to traffic congestion.
"Tying up an oncoming traffic is one of the most inconsiderate things you can do," McKelvie said in a statement.
A Reddit thread quickly filled with discussion after the news broke, as users vented their frustrations and celebrated the announcement.
"Intersection blocking has become beyond insane downtown. There are some intersections that are literally blocked every single light cycle, all day," wrote one commenter.
"I can’t clap loudly or slowly enough. Long overdue," a user wrote.
"Nothing more painful than stopping at an intersection when it's green so you don't block the box, then the right turners block the box and you can never move forward," added another.
According to the city's release, "blocking the box" happens when a vehicle enters an intersection but is unable to move on a green light due to traffic, obstructing other vehicles in different directions.
The act causes a "domino effect preventing cross-traffic movement and endangering other travellers by blocking crosswalks and bike lanes."
It's worth noting that Toronto is also looking into other ways to deter drivers from blocking the box "beyond the increased fine."
