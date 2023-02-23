The Toronto Election To Replace John Tory Will Be Held This Summer & Here's Who Is Running
Voting day has been set. 🗳️
There is now a date for the next Toronto election to officially replace John Tory as mayor, and the vote is set to take place this summer.
Tory stepped down after admitting to an affair with a former staffer, leading to many questions about who would step up next to lead Canada's largest city and when the vote would be held, and we now have answers to both.
On Thursday, city clerk John D. Elvidge announced the mayoral by-election will be held on June 26.
The date is "subject to City Council declaring the vacancy and passing a bylaw requiring a by-election at its meeting March 29 to 31," according to a press release from the city.
"Although the City Clerk would not ordinarily fix or announce dates in advance of Council passing a bylaw, in this circumstance the City Clerk considers it to be in the best interests of the City, candidates and electors to announce the applicable by-election dates as early as possible," reads the release.
Alongside voting day, several other key dates for the mayoral by-election include:
- Nominations open Monday, April 3 at 8:30 a.m.
- Nominations close Friday, May 12 at 2 p.m.
- Advance voting will be from Thursday, June 8 to Tuesday, June 13.
According to the city, the do-over election for mayor is set to cost approximately $13 million, compared to the $14.5 million that was spent on the general election held on October 24, 2022.
As we look ahead to the mayoral by-election on June 26, there are already several new and familiar candidates who've tossed their names in.
Having just run for mayor in October, Chloe Brown and Gil Penalosa have already both confirmed their intentions to run again.
Denzil Minnan-Wong, the former deputy mayor under Tory, confirmed in a tweet on Thursday he would not be running.
On top of these three names, the Toronto Star is reporting that former councillors Ana Bailão and Mike Layton are considering running for mayor, alongside current councillors Brad Bradford and Josh Matlow.
The Star has also reported that NDP MPP Bhutila Karpoche, Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter, and former Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders are considering mayoral bids.