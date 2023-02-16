John Tory Officially Resigns As Mayor Right After Passing A Massive Toronto Tax Increase
Homeowners will be paying a lot more in 2023.
John Tory has officially submitted his resignation as Mayor of Toronto and word of that decision came down moments after he approved one of the largest Toronto property tax increases in years.
The 68-year-old is now set to step aside as mayor one week after coming clean about his affair with a 31-year-old staffer during the pandemic despite support from some allies, like Ontario Premier Doug Ford, to stay on.
"The resignation specified that the Mayor’s final day in office will be Friday, February 17 at 5 p.m," reads a press release from the City of Toronto. "The Clerk is continuing to work with the City Manager and the Office of Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie (Scarborough-Rouge Park) on next steps."
As Tory helps to ensure a smooth transition in the wake of his personal scandal and abrupt resignation, he leaves his position having just imposed a massive tax increase for Toronto residents.
Councillors were stuck inside Toronto City Hall practically all day Wednesday in a long meeting to debate the Toronto 2023 budget, which had been interrupted several times by people protesting against Tory and calling for him to be removed from his position as mayor.
\u201cAs Council resumes, the crowd BOOS John Tory. \n\nThe Speaker says any disruption will result in removal by security.\n\n<silence>\n\nAs John Tory begins speaking the crowd chants again: \n\nHOUSE THE HOMELESS\nFEED THE POOR\nKICK JOHN TORY OUT THE DOOR!\n\nAnother recess is called. #TOpoli\u201d— Javier D\u00e1vila #FreePalestine #NoOneIsDisposable (@Javier D\u00e1vila #FreePalestine #NoOneIsDisposable) 1676477008
In the end, the budget was passed late Wednesday evening, which included a total of $16.1 billion in spending.
The money will go towards a variety of city services, including $2 billion, "to build and protect vital housing," an increase of $53 million to the operating subsidy to the TTC which now totals nearly $1 billion, with promises to clean busier streetcar routes and keep fare increases capped at 10 cents per ride.
There was also a huge amount of money spent on emergency services to hire 200 new Toronto Police officers and 200 new Toronto firefighters, and even $2.86 million spent on keeping seasonal washroom and drinking fountains in parks open earlier in the spring and later in the fall.
What all of this adds up to is a residential property tax increase of 5.5% for Toronto residents.
That means homeowners will have to pay an average of $183 more in taxes for 2023.
On top of that, homeowners will have to pay an additional $50 in 2023 because of a 1.5% increase to the City Building Levy, which helps to fund transit and housing in Toronto.
According to the CBC, all of this adds up t the largest tax increase for Toronto in decades.
\u201cIn a wk of turmoil for the city, #Budget2023 has passed. We\u2019re rolling up our sleeves & doing the hard work to build our city, make it safer and more affordable. Tonight is a reminder that in working together & sharing different perspectives, we can get things done for Toronto \ud83d\udcaa\u201d— Brad Bradford\u270c\ufe0f (@Brad Bradford\u270c\ufe0f) 1676518624
In a tweet moments after the 2023 budget was passed, Toronto councillor Brad Bradford referred to the last few days as a week of "turmoil" for the city.
"Tonight is a reminder that in working together & sharing different perspectives, we can get things done for Toronto," Bradford said.