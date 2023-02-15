Doug Ford Reacts To The John Tory Scandal & Says He Doesn't Want Him To Resign As Mayor
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has weighed in on the scandal surrounding Toronto Mayor John Tory and his affair with a staffer.
Ford was asked about Tory and his decision to resign as mayor during a press conference on Wednesday, and made it clear he doesn't think now is the right time for him to step away from City Hall.
"Well, that's gonna be up to the mayor and his family," said Ford, as he referred to the very public scandal as a "very private" matter. "There's your private family, and then there's business. And I can tell you, Mayor Tory has been a phenomenal partner. He's been a really good mayor for the City of Toronto."
Ford said that in his opinion, "It's not time to change. Everything's going tickety-boo in Toronto, working well with the federal and provincial government."
The premier was pressed further on the topic and asked whether it was "fair" for Tory to stay on as mayor as the city begins its 2023 budget deliberations, to which Ford replied that he thought it was, referring to Tory as the "best thing" for Toronto.
"I think everyone has seen the good job that Mayor Tory has done. The guy's a relentless worker," Ford said, adding, "Let's not upset the apple cart for a personal issue."
Ford also unveiled some of the reasons why he doesn't want to see Tory get replaced, and showed some of his conservative colours in the process.
"If a left-wing mayor gets in there, we're toast," Ford said, and explained how that would lead to taxes going "through the roof" and "out-of-control spending."
"It'd be a disaster, in my opinion," he said.
There have been several reports of some disagreement among members of Toronto City Council over whether Tory should stay on as mayor or stick with his resignation, as the debate over the 2023 budget began on Wednesday.