John Tory's Affair Has Put The Toronto Dating Scene In The Spotlight & It's A Hot Mess
"Oh we are in the trenches."
John Tory's affair with a woman half his age, which brought an unceremonious end to his career as Toronto's mayor, has also inspired a goldmine for the city's single ladies.
The endless jokes about the Toronto's dating scene that have come out of this scandal are too good to ignore.
"A 31-year-old woman hooking up with John Tory is the only data point you need to know how bad the Toronto dating scene is," one woman tweeted on Saturday.
Another tweeted, "How bad is the Toronto dating scene if a 31-year-old had to bang John Tory?"
The 68-year-old former mayor announced his resignation during a press conference on Friday night.
He expressed regret for engaging in a relationship that failed to meet his standards as a mayor and as a "family man," according to CTV News Toronto.
Tory, who has been married to his wife Barbara Hackett for over 40 years, said that the affair occurred during the pandemic when the couple was separated for extended periods.
The Toronto Star reported the relationship was with an adviser in his office and lasted months.
A viral video is making the rounds on TikTok of a woman trying not to laugh with her caption reading, "When the dating scene in Toronto is so bad that a woman pursued a relationship with John Tory."
Despite the humour, the frustration at the limited dating options in the city is palpable.
"Toronto dating scene" is one of the most searched phrases on the platform, and the content is brimming with people describing their dating horror stories.
@natdoumkos
Not based on true story or anything #torontomen #torontomans #torontomenbelike #torontodating #torontodatingscene
As the city moves forward, it's clear that the women of Toronto will get the final laugh.
But, despite the laughter, they will also have to keep a close eye on future mayoral candidates and who will step in as Tory's replacement. Maybe they'll be cuter.