Chris Sky Is Planning To Run For Toronto Mayor & Has Already Made Two Major Campaign Promises
"I wasn't expecting the sh*t show to start this early."
Chris Saccoccia, better known as Chris Sky, has announced that he is planning to run for Toronto mayor during a rally held at Queen's Park over the Family Day long weekend.
Sky is most commonly known for his involvement with anti-mask, anti-lockdown and anti-vaxxer movements during the first waves of COVID-19. His announcement comes just a few days after John Tory resigned as mayor of Toronto after he admitted to an affair with a former staffer.
\u201cEverybody who endorses Chris Sky for mayor. Make a meme and share it with our support email chrisskyforchange@mail.com\u201d— Chris Sky\ud83e\uddf1 (@Chris Sky\ud83e\uddf1) 1676906642
"I am going to announce that I fully intend to run for mayor of Toronto," Sky said to a buzzing crowd on Saturday, who were shortly heard chanting "Chris for Mayor."
\u201cRacist Holocaust denier and anti-vaxx grifter Chris Sky announces his next grift is to run for mayor of Toronto.\u201d— Johnny Fondue (@Johnny Fondue) 1676751681
He also announced that he has now started a "pre-election" campaign and put out an email address where people can send him their "support."
"So by the time May 29 comes, and they announce the new election, I'll be ready to go to City Hall and tender my application and be able to dedicate 100 percent of my time, energy and effort to becoming the mayor of Toronto and standing up for each and every one of you."
Sky has also already given us clues about his campaign promises, such as no 15-minute cities or digital IDs.
"The first thing they want to put on you are 15-minute cities, and this is the most dangerous idea that has come down the pipe," he said in his speech.
"The idea that everything you need will be a 15-minute walk or bike ride. This is a way to make you lower your so-called carbon footprint, as they say. And the number one way to do that is to eliminate as many private vehicles as possible."
Sky says he wants to ensure that all people can "have their dreams to own their cars" and travel around the country, likening the city's proposals to restrictions seen in China.
He also said that he doesn't believe in digital IDs for workers but didn't offer a clear alternative.
Many people took to Reddit to express their reactions to Sky's announcement, and the jokes are endless.
"I knew this mayoral race would turn into a sh*t show. This confirms it. Let's get him into the debates, too!" one person commented.
"I wasn't expecting the sh*t show to start this early," another responded.
One person even compared Sky to the exiled Nigerian prince trope.
"Guys like this suck money out of idiots' bank accounts faster than exiled Nigerian princes," they wrote.
Chris Sky is known to have made several antisemitic remarks in the past and has reportedly quoted excerpts from Hitler's Mein Kampf, as well as remarks akin to Holocaust denial.
