This Facebook Group Is On The Hunt For 'Cheaters' In Toronto & People Are Swapping Notes
It has over 40K members!
Dating in Toronto's modern age can be a minefield, with apps and websites facilitating more connections than ever before. With a population of over 6 million people in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), finding the right match can feel like looking for a needle in a haystack.
That's likely why a Facebook group called "Are We Dating The Same Guy? | Toronto / Mississauga" has become a go-to tool for many women in the GTA who are looking to navigate the tricky waters of dating.
The group's popularity grew quickly from when it was created in May last year and now has over 41.3K members.
Members can post pictures and a basic bio of the man they are dating but are not allowed to use foul language, disparage or insult anyone, or make fun of anyone. The group aims to create a supportive community where women can protect and empower each other and where information about potentially dangerous or toxic men can be shared.
"We will also not tolerate any mean-spirited or judgmental comments based on a guy’s looks, nor anything posted solely to make fun of anyone. This group is not about hating men," the group's bio reads.
The group even has a ban on using words like "ghosted" or "crazy" when describing a man, and members are expected to keep the group's existence a secret from any men who are discussed.
The 'Are We Dating The Same Guy' group concept started in New York in March 2022, only a couple of months after the West Elm Caleb debacle.
It all started when a woman posted a TikTok of a man she had met named Caleb on a dating site who ghosted her after the first date, and multiple women flagged having similar experiences with another man named Caleb, who was infamously dubbed "West Elm Caleb."
Another issue that arises on the Facebook group is catfishing, where people create fake dating profiles to deceive others.
Members of the group keep an eye out for fake profiles and report them to other members to prevent them from falling into their trap.
From London to Dubai, 'Are We Dating The Same Guy?' Facebook groups have popped up all over the world. There are also multiple groups in Canada per city and province.
The Vancouver group has 33K members, and a group for Ottawa, Kingston, and Cornwall in Ontario has 4.3K members.
But these groups aren't necessarily easy to get into. New members have to pass a rigorous screening process and follow a long list of rules.
Anonymity is key, so no last names or personal information about men can be shared. And while ladies can post pics of their dates, they have to be careful with the language they use.
With references and reviews holding so much weight in today's world, it's hardly shocking that the Facebook group 'Are We Dating The Same Guy?' has become an indispensable tool for Toronto women and those worldwide searching for ways to safeguard themselves while navigating the GTA's often difficult dating scene.
