The City Of Toronto Is Hiring For The 2023 By-Election & You Can Make Over $30 An Hour
The by-election for mayor is soon approaching!
Looking for exciting Toronto jobs with great pay and flexible hours? Look no further than the 2023 Toronto Mayor By-Election!
The City of Toronto is hiring for a variety of temporary positions during the election period, offering an excellent opportunity for anyone 18 and above with a general background in customer service and great organizational skills.
You'll be responsible that voting day in Toronto goes smoothly, and you'll likely make a pretty penny out of it.
Managing Deputy Returning Officer (MDRO)
Salary: $32/hour or $425 for the day.
Availability: June 26, Election Day.
Hours needed: 8 a.m. to approximately 9 p.m.
Who Should Apply: Anyone with supervisory experience, excellent customer service and problem-solving skills, and previous election experience. You must have a cell phone for this job.
You will need to manage a large voting space with polls and work with a staff of around 5 to 12 people.
Deputy Returning Officer (DRO)
Salary: $30/hour or $395 for the day.
Availability: June 26, Election Day.
Hours needed: 8 a.m. to approximately 9 p.m.
Who Should Apply: Anyone with supervisory experience, excellent customer service and problem-solving skills, and previous election experience. You must have a cell phone for this job.
You will need to manage a large voting space with polls and work with a staff of around 4 people.
Access Officer
Salary: $18/hour or $235 for the day.
Availability: June 26, Election Day.
Hours needed: 8 a.m. to approximately 9 p.m.
Who Should Apply: Anyone with excellent customer service skills. You'll be assisting with the opening and closing of the voting polls area.
One of the responsibilities could be manning an entrance to facilitate voter access.
Voter Assist Terminal Deputy Returning Officer (VAT Officer)
Salary: $18/hour or $235 for the day
Availability: June 26, Election day
Hours needed: 8 a.m. to approximately 9 p.m.
Who Should Apply: Individuals who can lift up to 40 lbs.
Tabulator Deputy Returning Officer (Tabulator Officer)
Salary: $18/hour or $235 for the day
Availability: June 26, Election day, plus two days during advance voting
Hours needed: 8 a.m. to approximately 9 p.m.
Who Should Apply: Anyone with excellent customer service skills and who is comfortable with heavy lifting.
Ballot Deputy Returning Officer (Ballot Officer)
Salary: $20/hour or $265 for the day
Availability: June 26, Election day
Hours needed: 8 a.m. to approximately 9 p.m.
Who Should Apply: People who are highly organized and have excellent customer service skills.
You'll assist with setting up the voting polls to ensure it opens at 10 a.m.
Revising Deputy Returning Officer (Revising Officer)
Salary: $20/hour or $265 for the day
Availability: June 26, Election day
Hours needed: 8 a.m. to approximately 9 p.m.
Who Should Apply: Anyone who is highly organized and has excellent customer service skills.
You'll assist with setting up the voting polls to ensure it opens at 10 a.m.