The City Of Toronto Is Hiring & These 6 Jobs Will Pay You Over $100K A Year

Toronto city hall .Right: Toronto skyline.

A city of Toronto job can be a plum gig and right now the city is hiring for plenty of high-paying jobs.

Toronto jobs can be exhausting to look for because of the endless scrolling on Indeed. But if you're in the market for a new job in Toronto, you may want to brush up your resume because the city is hiring roles in management, tech, city planning and more.

So, whether you're interested in helping design a park or manage finances, there may be opportunities for you to further your career.

Here are six City of Toronto jobs that are currently hiring and will pay you over $100K per year:

People Services Consultant 

Salary:$86,500 - $108,459

Sector: Policy, Planning & Research

Who should apply: If you love planning public spaces and have a degree in urban and regional planning, urban geography, environmental studies or landscape architecture, this could be a great fit for you.

Apply here

Senior Enterprise Technical Lead, Data & Migration 

Salary: $122,000 - $158,105

Sector: Information & Technology

Who should apply: This role is looking for someone experienced in data management with a degree in computer science and leadership skills.

Apply here

Supervisor Programs

Salary: $93,500 - $119,274

Sector: Community & Social Services

Who should apply: Anyone with a related degree and experience working in social services, or in the municipal sector, could be a promising candidate. You'll also need to have some comfort working with computers and understanding the housing needs of vulnerable communities.

Apply here

Senior Manager Supplier Governance & Compliance 

Salary: $140,000 - $170,439

Sector: Finance, Accounting & Purchasing

Who should apply: Problem solvers with a bachelor's degree in business administration and experience in supplier governance, contract management and compliance.

Apply here

Corporate Application Technical Leader

Salary: $52.92 - $58.00 per hour

Sector: Information & Technology

Who should apply: Computer science graduates with prior experience as an IT Technical Lead for large-scale operation and management skills.

Apply here

Planner Park Development & Planning

Salary: $47.54 - $52.10 per hour

Sector: Policy, Planning & Research

Who should apply: The ideal candidate is someone with experience designing parks and open spaces with a degree in urban and regional planning, urban geography, environmental studies, or landscape architecture.

Apply here

