6 Toronto Apartments That Are Offering Free Rent & Other Bonuses Just To Get You To Move In
Some of them are actually pretty lucrative. 🤑
Toronto is one expensive city to live in and its rental market does not make you feel like a winner. For the second year running, Toronto has clinched the honour of having the highest cost of living in Canada, according to Mercer's Cost of Living Survey.
But what makes us reach for our wallets the most? Well, it's the median price for a one-bedroom Toronto apartment, which these days ring in at a meaty $2,400 a month — an increase of $400 from what tenants were shelling out last summer.
But dry those teary eyes, because a flicker of hope has ignited in Toronto's urban jungle. Amidst the towering costs, some apartments are rolling out the red carpet, not just with free rent, but with a variety of tantalizing bonuses, including $500 gift cards and free WIFI.
Free rent plus bonuses just for renting in Toronto? Well, it's about time. Wait, is there a catch? of course there is, its money-makers world out there. However, that doesn't mean you won't get a little extra bang for your buck.
Distillery District Apartment
The kitchen area of 131 Mill Street.
Monthly Rent: $2,421 to $3,889
Bonus: Incoming tenants receive one month of free rent.
Address: 131 Mill St. Toronto, ON
Description: Maple House at Canary Landing is within walking distance of the city's downtown core, sitting pretty amidst a mix of Mother Nature's finest work and some seriously snazzy architecture.
Its amenities include almost a ton of outdoor terraces, perfect for sunbathing or people-watching.
It also has Tricon's Signature Amenities, aka the 'triple threat.' Club Apex is there for your daily dose of endorphins and self-loathing. The Cove is an outdoor pool and lounge for all your aquatic antics and The Node is a co-working space where the coffee's hot, and the WiFi is actually working.
Basically, if you fancy living in a place that's less 'damp basement' and more 'luxury resort,' and where community and connectivity are served on the daily, Maple House is calling your name.
Bloor Street Apartment
The living room of 2373 Bloor Street West.
Monthly Rent: $2,175
Bonus: Incoming tenants receive one-month free rent on a 13-month lease.
Address: 2373 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON
Description: Let's talk about the cherry on top of Bloor West Village. We've got a completely renovated apartment here, not decked out to the nines, but the tens. Open concept kitchen, shiny new appliances, glass tile for days, and walk-in closets that may, or may not, lead to Narnia.
Water's included, just remember to pick up the Hydro tab. The building? It's got on-site laundry (kiss those coin laundry blues goodbye), controlled access (because they respect personal space), and it's pet-friendly!
Now, location is king, and this place reigns supreme. Walking distance to just about everything: parks, restaurants, coffee shops, groceries. No car? No problem.
Fashion District Apartment
The living room of 57 Spadina.
Monthly Rent: $3,230 to $4,365
Bonus: Tenants who signed a lease receive one month of free rent.
Address: 57 Spadina Ave. Toronto, ON
Description: The Taylor could be your next trendy hangout spot in Toronto. The place boasts 1, 2, and 3-bedroom suites that will make you feel like you’re living inside an architectural design magazine, except less pretentious.
Nestled in the heart of the Fashion and Entertainment Districts, the Taylor puts you within a stone's throw from cocktail bars and quirky restaurants, which hopefully you'll still be able to afford after shelling out over $3K for rent.
Amongst its amenities are an extensive bicycle storage area, an electric vehicle charging station, and in-suite laundry, which, let's be real, is the key to a happy life.
Cooksville Apartment
2233 and 2235 Hurontario Street.
Monthly Rent: $2,272 to $2,985
Bonus: You'll receive three months of free parking after signing the lease.
Address: 2233 and 2235 Hurontario St. Mississauga, ON
Description: This freshly revamped suite may be located outside of the big city, but it's still got plenty to offer. First off, the kitchen is open-concept and properly shiny. It also has a breakfast bar and a glass backsplash that just screams "I'm an adult now!"
The bathroom has a full-size mirror and newly upgraded fixtures, a countertop that can take a beating, and a sink that’s undermount. (It’s fancy, Google it).
From your toes to your nose, you'll find brand-new flooring and tiles that put a spring in your step. As for the walls and doors, they've got a fresh lick of paint on them. So, if you want something that feels new, this could be the way to go.
Long Branch Apartment
The living room of 92 James Street.
Monthly Rent: $2129 to $2655
Bonus: A $500 gift card for those who rent "select one bedroom suites."
Address: 92 James St. Etobicoke, ON
Description: This place is conveniently close to everything that matters - groceries, restaurants, shopping, and schools. It's also within walking distance of the Long Branch GO Station. As for views, well, having the Etobicoke River outside your windows, ain't too shabby.
As for the suite itself, it's got hardwood flooring, an updated kitchen, a new bathroom, and modern light fixtures. The walls are also freshly painted, so you avoid the slow death that is painting your apartment yourself.
Select suites come with an air conditioner as well, which will no doubt become your new life partner during Toronto's summers.
The Waverley Apartment
The modern interior of 484 Spadina Avenue.
Monthly Rent: $3,400 to $3,525
Bonus: Incoming tenants will receive: $1,200 value in 1GB Internet by Rogers.
Address: 484 Spadina Ave. Toronto, ON
Description: The Waverley houses a selection of premium boutique rentals at College and Spadina, which means it's close to everything from the University of Toronto, OCAD, and Kensington Market, to Little Italy.
In terms of amenities, It's got a rooftop pool, a fully-equipped gym, and "a pet spa" because you're rich. Oh, and a 24/7 concierge service.
The suite itself is smarter than a tenth grader thanks to its keyless smart lock entry and touch-screen thermostats. So, you'll definitely feel like you're living in the lap of luxury renting out one of these impressive units.
So, do some of these Toronto apartments have excellent perks? Undoubtedly, but, sadly, you'll need more than a decent salary to afford most them.