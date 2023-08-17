This Vancouver Apartment For Rent Is Smaller Than Your Parking Spot & Costs $2,000 A Month
A walk-through video of the unit has gone viral 👀.
Just when you thought the average cost of rent in Canada's biggest cities couldn't get any worse, this apartment for rent in Vancouver has brought us to a new low.
The fully furnished unit in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside is 200 square feet and you can add another zero on that if you're wondering how much it'll cost you per month.
That's right. $2,000 a month for a studio apartment in Vancouver that is actually smaller than a parking spot.
We know that because we checked. In the city of Mississauga, for example, a parking space is an area defined as being "not less than 18.5 m2 [200 sq. ft.]."
It's wild enough that a space this small for a price that high even exists, but this Vancouver apartment for rent also comes with a story of its own.
A walk-through video of the tiny space was posted on TikTok and then deleted, along with the original listing, likely because of the sheer amount of negative reaction it was getting. But, luckily, CBC Vancouver reporter Justin McElroy managed to repost the video on Twitter for all to see.
You may not believe at first that the video created by @re.angle, or Kristin, is actually real, but the profile is full of high production value real estate walk-throughs just like this one.
Of course, this one is quite different.
The video showcases the building's location, the $2,000 monthly cost of rent, and the various features of the apartment — from its living room/bedroom combo to the mini-bar fridge, and a kitchen table that couldn't seat more than two people no matter how hard you try, all less than three steps apart from each other.
Another couple of steps will take you to the bathroom equipped with a shower just big enough to fit one person, as long as you keep your arms down by your side, but the only thing smaller than that is what's described as the apartment's "walk-in closet."
And while the original video and listing are nowhere to be found, there are others like it still online.
On rentcanada.com, a unit in the same building goes for $1,995. You're saving $5 because this unit is even smaller (if that's possible) at 145 square feet. The details in the listing help to answer some other questions.
The building itself is a former hotel that was converted into "109 gorgeous apartments."
"Once you're inside it feels like everything is new!" the description reads. "Each unit was designed for residents to live large in modern style with a smaller footprint."
In some of the photos, you can see a pillow with the words "get cozy." Like you would have any other choice in an apartment this small.
Unsurprisingly, the units are single-occupancy only and, according to the listing, many of them are home to students of the Vancouver Film School across the street.
Other recent reporting about this particular building identifies it as a low-income housing option where tenants have been getting offers of up to $15,0000 from building management to leave, with suggestions made the landlord is looking to raise the rent closer to market value.
According to rentals.ca, the average rent in Canada reached a record in July of $2,078. No other city is more expensive than Vancouver, where the average price of a one-bedroom apartment in August is $3,013.