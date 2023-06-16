What $2,000 A Month In Rent Can Get You In 8 Different Canadian Cities Right Now (PHOTOS)
Thinking of relocating?
Renting an apartment in Canada has only gotten more and more expensive over the last couple of years, with the latest data from Rentals.ca putting the average cost of rent in this country just above $2,000 a month.
But as with any data like this, it depends on where you look, with some of the hottest rental markets in Canada boasting price averages far above that. So, what exactly does $2,000 a month in rent get you across the country?
This list will take a look, from the hotbeds of Vancouver and Toronto, where renters lucky enough to have secured a cheaper place before the price boom over the last couple of years now question how anyone can afford to live there, to slightly cheaper markets like Winnipeg and Ottawa, where paying the national rent average is enough to upgrade from a condo to a house.
Perhaps, these findings may even be motivating enough for you to consider relocating to one of these cheaper spots if you find yourself overpaying in rent for something nowhere near as nice.
Here's a look at rentals in eight different Canadian cities for $2,000.
Vancouver
A room inside a home for rent in Vancouver, BC.
Cost: $2,000/month for a 12-month commitment.
Details: If you want to understand the high cost of the Vancouver rental market, look no further than this $2,000 listing for a private room inside someone else's home. It means you'll have to be willing to deal with the situation of a shared bathroom and be OK with living about a 20-minute drive away from the city's downtown. But, on the plus side, the entire home, which is described as, "centrally located, safe, and convenient" is fully furnished. Hydro and internet are also included in the rent price.
The landlord is willing to accept $2,000 a month for rent, but only if a renter is willing to commit to a year-long lease. If not, the rent price goes up to $2,400/month for six months, or $2,700 for three months.
You can check out the listing here.
Renting in Vancouver: The cost of rent in Vancouver is currently higher than any other city in Canada, averaging $2,831 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,666 for a two-bedroom, according to Rentals.ca. Data from liv.rent reveals the average renter in Vancouver spends 44.87% of their income on rent.
Calgary
The view from the balcony of an apartment for rent in Calgary, AB.
Cost: $2,000/month
Details: This one-bedroom apartment in downtown Calgary comes with one clear upside — a nice view. The 760-square-foot unit does look a little outdated inside, but it is also fully furnished and comes with Wi-Fi, laundry, and is steps from downtown shops and restaurants. The apartment building also has a gym, basketball court, and sauna. The major drawback for this unit is the landlord is only looking for short-term rentals.
You can check out the listing here.
Renting in Calgary: Ranked much more on the affordable end of Canada's rental market, the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Calgary right now is $1,632, according to Rentals.ca. That is good enough for 27th overall, out of a total of 35 Canadian cities.
Edmonton
The kitchen and front entrance of an apartment for rent in Edmonton, AB.
Cost: $2,000/month
Details: There are even better options for renters in Alberta in the city of Edmonton, including this listing for a brand new, two-bedroom apartment in the heart of the city's downtown. The 979-square-foot apartment features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a balcony, and an underground parking spot. The apartment is also pet friendly and water, heating, and hydro are all included in the rent price.
You can check out the listing here.
Renting in Edmonton: Coming in even cheaper than Calgary, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Edmonton is $1,176, hence why this $2,000 unit can be referred to as luxury. Of the eight cities on this list, Edmonton is the cheapest for rent.
Winnipeg
A house for rent in Winnipeg, MB.
Cost: $2,000/month
Details: Forget renting an apartment, in Winnipeg, you can rent yourself a house for $2,000 a month! This three-bedroom, two-bathroom has hardwood floors throughout, an ensuite bathroom in the primary bedroom, and a modern feel with black trim windows and white quartz countertops in the kitchen. The home is also a less-than-10-minute drive from downtown Winnipeg, but a potential drawback is that the listing suggests the basement of the home may be rented by someone else, though it doesn't make it clear.
You can check out the listing here.
Renting in Winnipeg: The cost of rent in Winnipeg falls between the affordability of Calgary and Edmonton, with the average price of a one-bedroom at $1,298 and the cost of a two-bedroom averaging $1,588, according to Rentals.ca.
Ottawa
A house for rent in Ottawa, ON.
Cost: $2,000/month
Details: This two-bedroom, two-bathroom rental is a two-storey unit located about a 20-minute drive east of downtown Ottawa. The stacked townhouse-style pad is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island as well as a balcony on the first floor. What the home has in terms of space, it lacks in updates, particularly in the second floor's bedrooms and bathrooms.
You can check out the listing here.
Renting in Ottawa: The nation's capital may not be as tough as Vancouver or Toronto in terms of rent prices, but it's hardly on the cheap side of things. According to Rentals.ca, the average one-bedroom unit in Ottawa rents for $1,972, with the average two-bedroom at $2,430. Ottawa is currently ranked as the 13th most expensive city for rent prices in Canada.
Montreal
An apartment for rent in Montreal, QC.
Cost: $2,000/month
Details: This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located in the heart of downtown Montreal. Despite being a small, 527-square-foot space, the apartment comes fully furnished with a modern vibe and a balcony with an impressive view of the city's skyline. This unit is also inside a brand-new building that has a gym and a Scandinavian spa.
You can check out the listing here.
Renting in Montreal: Despite the city having the second-highest population in Canada, it is surprisingly among some of the most affordable when it comes to rent. Rentals.ca has Montreal ranked as the 26th most expensive location to rent in Canada, below Halifax, London, and even Kingston. The average price for a one-bedroom in the city is $1,657.
Toronto
A basement apartment for rent in Toronto, ON.
Cost: $2,000/month
Details: Surprise, surprise. In one of the most expensive cities to rent in Canada, $2,000 can't get you much, but this basement bachelor apartment is an option. It may have a prime downtown location, but the unit is undoubtedly small and dark, with only one feature at the end of the hallway-style living space. The apartment does have laundry facilities in the building but there is no parking.
You can check out the listing here.
Renting in Toronto: Toronto has been neck and neck with the city of Vancouver for some time now when it comes to the most expensive city to rent in Canada, but right now holds firm at second place. The average cost of a one-bedroom in Toronto is $2,538, hence why only a basement bachelor apartment made the cut for this particular $2,000 budget.
Halifax
An apartment for rent in Halifax, NS.
Cost: $1,879 - $2,255/month
Details: With so few rental options in Halifax, this was the only option to fit the budget, but you'll have to land on either side of $2,000 depending on your preferences. In this building located some 10 kilometres outside of downtown Halifax, you can rent a one-bedroom unit for $1,879 per month, or a two-bedroom for $2,255 per month. Both units are newly renovated and have stainless steel appliances and private balconies.
You can check out the listing here.
Renting in Halifax: According to Rentals.ca, the average rent price for a one-bedroom in Halifax is $1,855 and that goes up to $2,141 for a two-bedroom. Overall, Halifax is ranked as the 20th most expensive city to rent in Canada.