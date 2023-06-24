homes for sale canada

14 Canadian Cities Where Renters Can Afford To Buy A Starter Home & Here Are Some Options

Some are great! Others, not so much.

A home in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

Annie Charest | RE/MAX

Finding affordable starter homes for sale in Canada can feel like a cruel joke these days, especially if you live in Ontario or B.C., where the outlook on real estate is undeniably bleak.

According to a recent study conducted by Point2Homes, a whopping 36 out of Canada's 50 largest cities may as well be on Mars for aspiring homeowners, and renters in these cities earn a staggering 60% less than what they need to even think about making that coveted leap into homeownership and buying a starter home. Yikes.

But fear not! Point2Homes also brings a glimmer of hope: in 14 of Canada's 50 largest cities, renters actually earn 2% to 52% more than the minimum income needed for a comfortable starter home. Good news, right? Sort of, because you still have to find a place worth investing in, and finding homes at these price points can leave you with limited options.

Point2Home's study evaluated each city's benchmark price and defined starter homes as valued at half the benchmark price. To ensure affordability, they set a guideline that the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 30% of the renter's household income.

The study also assumed a 20% down payment and calculated the loan based on a 5.75% interest rate with a 25-year fixed-rate mortgage.

Here's a look at what makes each of these 14 cities 'affordable' and what starter homes (or the closest available option) are for sale in each market right now.

Edmonton, Alberta

11901 69 Street, Edmonton, AB

Sean Gerke | Century 21

Starter home price: $185,500

Minimum yearly income needed: $46,483

Down payment (20%): $37,100

Share of starter home listings: 52%

Listing asking price: $174,190

Address: 11901 69 Street, Edmonton, AB

Description: This 900-square-foot property offers four bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It's not much for its price point, but at least it's only a 13-minute drive to downtown Edmonton.

View listing on Century 21

St. John's, Newfound and Labarador 

50 Gilbert Street, St. John's, NL

Krista Trask | Century 21

Starter home price: $153,800

Minimum yearly income needed: $37,817

Down payment (20%): $30,760

Share of starter home listings: 50%

Listing asking price: $174,875 (cheapest available)

Address: 50 Gilbert Street, St. John's, NL

Description: This two-bedroom single-family home is located in the heart of St. John's downtown core, so it's definitely not remote. Its kitchen has been completely renovated, so its interior looks a bit more modern than you might expect.

Its exterior is very St. John's in terms of aesthetics: a colourful box that connects to other adjacent properties like a Lego piece. Not unappealing, but certainly a no-go for anyone seeking the privacy of a detached home.

View listing on Century 21

Regina, Saskatchewan

2172 Rae Street, Regina, SK

Ray Gartner | Century 21

Starter home price: $155,600

Minimum yearly income needed: $40,894

Down payment (20%): $31,120

Share of starter home listings: 40%

Listing asking price: $190,164 (cheapest available)

Address: 2172 Rae Street, Regina, SK

Description: A 2 1/2-storey home situated in Regina's desirable Cathedral area. This unique property built in 1902 features two separate suites, with a one-bedroom unit on the main level and a four-bedroom suite on the upper level.

The home is a winner in terms of both its aesthetics and location, making it one of the many standouts on this list.

View listing on Century 21

Saguenay, Quebec

2888 Boulevard, St-Jean-Baptiste, Saguenay, QC

Melanie Bouchard | RE/MAX

Starter home price: $125,680

Minimum yearly income needed: $33,702

Down payment (20%): $25,136

Share of starter home listings: 36%

Listing asking price: $174,900 (cheapest available)

Address: 2888 Boulevard, St-Jean-Baptiste, Saguenay, QC

Description: This four-bedroom, one-bathroom home is bland in terms of its aesthetics. However, it is surrounded by lush greenery, and despite seeming incredibly remote, it's only a ten-minute drive to the heart of Saguenay.

View listing on RE/MAX

Trois-Rivières, Quebec

3132 Rue de Toulouse, Trois-Rivi\u00e8res, QC

Philippe Beaulieu Boivin | RE/MAX

Starter home price: $133,459

Minimum yearly income needed: $35,775

Down payment (20%): $26,692

Share of starter home listings: 28%

Listing asking price: $199,900 (cheapest available)

Address: 3132 Rue de Toulouse, Trois-Rivières, QC

Description: Quaint and modest this three-bedroom home won't let you flex on your friends. However, its close location to the Trois-Rivières downtown area and its bright interior make it an attractive property for anyone to dip into homeownership sooner rather than later.

View listing on RE/MAX

Quebec, Quebec City

655 Rue Fran\u00e7ois-Thomas, QC

Johnathan Metivier | RE/MAX

Starter home price: $159,629

Minimum yearly income needed: $40,763

Down payment (20%): $31,926

Share of starter home listings: 28%

Listing asking price: $285,000 (cheapest available)

Address: 655 Rue François-Thomas, QC

Description: This three-bedroom home is located just across the river from Quebec City. Not only does it offer plenty of indoor space, but it also has a nice big backyard. It's in need of some serious maintenance, but with some hard work, it could easily be turned into the perfect area to host friends and family during the summer.

View listing on RE/MAX

Lévis, Quebec 

2581 Rue Jean-Huard, L\u00e9vis, QC

Martin Normand | RE/MAX

Starter home price: $164,750

Minimum yearly income needed: $41,386

Down payment (20%): $32,950

Share of starter home listings: 26%

Address: 2581 Rue Jean-Huard, Lévis, QC

Listing asking price: $179,900 (cheapest available)

Description: This home is another one with an interior that more than makes up for its dull exterior. Bright and colourful once you step inside, this house features four bedrooms and one bathroom, making it an ideal choice for those looking to start a family.

Its backyard is nothing to write home about, so you may want to hold off on getting a family pet until you have a bit more space. But all in all, it's a fine starter house for its price.

View listing on RE/MAX

Winnipeg, Manitoba 

990 Minto Street, Winnipeg, MB

Eric Partoza | Century 21

Starter home price: $168,150

Minimum yearly income needed: $43,989

Down payment (20%): $33,630

Share of starter home listings: 23%

Address: 990 Minto Street, Winnipeg, MB

Listing asking price: $174,875 (cheapest available)

Description: This mini home includes only two bedrooms. However, it also has a heated loft space in its attic, which could easily be turned into a guest room. It doesn't have a second floor, but its full basement could be turned into a recreation area.

Overall, the home is a good choice for buyers who don't mind spending a few thousand dollars sprucing it up and making it cozy.

View listing on RE/MAX

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

405 9th Street, Saskatoon, SK

Jordan Chilliak | Century 21

Starter home price: $187,800

Minimum yearly income needed: $47,746

Down payment (20%): $37,560

Share of starter home listings: 18%

Address: 405 9th Street, Saskatoon, SK

Listing asking price: $263,948 (cheapest available)

Description: This 924-square-foot bungalow has charm thanks to its natural wood finishes, gas fireplace and hidden character bookshelves.

The main floor boasts two bedrooms and a newer full bath, while the living room, dining area, and bedrooms showcase hardwood floors.

View listing on Century 21

Gatineau, Quebec

101 2nd Avenue West, Gatineau, QC

Joel Simard | RE/MAX

Starter home price: $217,935

Minimum yearly income needed: $54,205

Down payment (20%): $43,587

Share of starter home listings: 9%

Address: 101 2nd Avenue West, Gatineau, QC

Listing asking price: $219,900 (cheapest available)

Description: A 2-bedroom mobile home, located on an oversized corner lot. The property offers a large patio, a very spacious shed, and a "little garden corner."

View listing on RE/MAX

Calgary, Alberta

36 Glamis Green Southwest, Calgary, AB

Louise Kellner | Century 21

Starter home price: $275,400

Minimum yearly income needed: $65,339

Down payment (20%): $55,080

Share of starter home listings: 5%

Address: 36 Glamis Green Southwest, Calgary, AB

Listing asking price: $242,649

Description: This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in close proximity to the University of Calgary, as well as several shopping centres, and entertainment venues.

Its hardwood flooring and granite counters give it a touch of sophistication. Definitely another highlight property on this list.

View listing on Century 21

Sherbrooke, Quebec 

4585 Chem. Saint-Roch North, Sherbrooke, QC

Annie Charest | RE/MAX

Starter home price: $169,545

Minimum yearly income needed: $43,528

Down payment (20%): $33,909

Share of starter home listings: 5%

Listing asking price: $184,500 (cheapest available)

Address: 4585 Chem. Saint-Roch North, Sherbrooke, QC

Description: If you've always dreamed of living in a French chalet, look no further than this 12,700-square-foot lot. It doesn't hurt that the home is also located within one of Sherbrooke's sought-after neighbourhoods.

View listing on RE/MAX

Terrebonne, Quebec 

2952 Chem. Saint-Charles #19, Terrebonne, Quebec

Paula Trindade | RE/MAX

Starter home price: $229,971

Minimum yearly income needed:$56,746

Down payment (20%): $45,994

Share of starter home listings: 5%

Listing above's asking price: $145,000

Address: 2952 Chem. Saint-Charles #19, Terrebonne, Quebec

Description: Can mobile homes be nice? The surprisingly charming 2-bedroom property is out to prove they can be. Its interior is bright, modern and cozy and its backyard offers fantastic views of the Thousand Islands River. Touche.

View listing on RE/MAX

Laval, Quebec 

8 Rue Lanct\u00f4t, Laval, QC

Christian Lemay | RE/MAX

Starter home price: $240,010

Minimum yearly income needed:$58,367

Down payment (20%): $48,002

Share of starter home listings: 5%

Listing asking price: $279,900 (cheapest available)

Address: 8 Rue Lanctôt, Laval, QC

Description: This bungalow, located on a dead-end street, doesn't have the wow factor associated with it. However, its landscaped lot, measuring a total of 8,200 square feet, is surrounded by plenty of greenery, which is a common characteristic of Quebec homes.

View listing on RE/MAX

