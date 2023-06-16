canada's population

Canada's Population Just Hit 40 Million & Here's Where The Country Has Grown The Most

Ontario is a major outlier. 👀

A crowd of people in downtown Toronto

A crowd of people in downtown Toronto

Canada's population is experiencing a remarkable boom right now. Statistics Canada disclosed on June 16 that the country's population soared to an unprecedented 40 million people on Friday, with provinces such as Ontario and Alberta doing a lot of the heavy lifting.

The data was compiled using the agency's population clock, which models population growth in real-time using various factors such as birth rates, death rates, and migration data.

The impressive population growth solidified Canada's place as a leader amongst G7 nations, with its outstanding 2.7% percent growth rate representing its most significant expansion since 1957, when the country experienced a population surge of 3.3% due to immigration and the baby boom.

Of course, not all regions in Canada have experienced the same population growth. For example, the Northwest Territories has reported a decrease in population.

Below is a list of growth data for all the provinces and territories in Canada. The data highlights numerous factors, including the percentage that each province or territory's overall population represents in the country.

Ontario

Ontario's population growth chart

Statistics Canada

Population as of January 1, 2023: 15,386,407

Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 123,747

Rate: 0.8%

Share in the overall population of Canada: 38%

Alberta

Alberta's population growth chart

Statistics Canada

Population as of January 1, 2023: 4,647,178

Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 45,864

Rate: 0.1%

Share in the overall population of Canada: 11.7%

Quebec

Quebec's population growth chart

Statistics Canada

Population as of January 1, 2023: 8,787,554

Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 36,202

Rate: 0.4%

Share in the overall population of Canada: 22.2%

British Columbia

British Columbia's population growth chart

Statistics Canada

Population as of January 1, 2023: 5,399,118

Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 30,852

Rate: 0.6%

Share in the overall population of Canada: 13.6%

Manitoba

Manitoba's population growth chart\u200b

Statistics Canada

Population as of January 1, 2023: 1,431,792

Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 11,564

Rate: 0.8%

Share in the overall population of Canada: 3.6%

​Saskatchewan

\u200bSaskatchewan's population growth chart\u200b

Statistics Canada

Population as of January 1, 2023: 1,214,618

Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 9,499

Rate: 0.8%

Share in the overall population of Canada: 3.1%

Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia's population growth chart

Statistics Canada

Population as of January 1, 2023: 1,037,782

Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 6,829

Rate: 0.7%

Share in the overall population of Canada: 2.6%

New Brunswick

New Brunswick's population growth chart

Statistics Canada

Population as of January 1, 2023: 825,474

Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 4,688

Rate: 0.6%

Share in the overall population of Canada: 2.1%

Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland and Labrador's population growth chart

Statistics Canada

Population as of January 1, 2023: 531,948

Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 3,130

Rate: 0.6%

Share in the overall population of Canada: 1.3%

Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island's \u200b\u200bpopulation growth chart

Statistics Canada

Population as of January 1, 2023: 173,954

Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 1,247

Rate: 0.7%

Share in the overall population of Canada: 0.4%

Yukon

Yukon's population growth chart

Statistics Canada

Population as of January 1, 2023: 44,238

Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 274

Rate: 0.6%

Share in the overall population of Canada: 0.1%

Nunavut

Nunavut's population growth chart

Statistics Canada

Population as of January 1, 2023: 40,692

Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 106

Rate: 0.3%

Share in the overall population of Canada: 0.1%

Northwest Territories

Northwest Territories's population growth chart

Statistics Canada

Population as of January 1, 2023: 45,493

Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: -109

Rate: -0.2%

Share in the overall population of Canada: 0.1%


If the country's current growth trajectory persists, projections indicate that Canada's population could reach 50 million by 2043.

"This is an exciting milestone for Canada," Chief Statistician Anil Arora said in a news release. "It is a strong signal that Canada remains a dynamic and welcoming country, full of potential. As we head into Canada Day, this is certainly cause for celebration!"

A growing population might initially seem like good news for the country. However, it becomes less ideal when considering how unaffordable things have become. In April 2023, Statistics Canada reported a 4.4% increase in the cost of living, slightly higher than the 4.3% increase in March.

This marked the first time prices rose at a faster rate since June 2022. The primary drivers behind this overall price increase were higher rent and mortgage interest costs compared to the previous year.

Patrick John Gilson
