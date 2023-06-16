Canada's Population Just Hit 40 Million & Here's Where The Country Has Grown The Most
Ontario is a major outlier. 👀
Canada's population is experiencing a remarkable boom right now. Statistics Canada disclosed on June 16 that the country's population soared to an unprecedented 40 million people on Friday, with provinces such as Ontario and Alberta doing a lot of the heavy lifting.
The data was compiled using the agency's population clock, which models population growth in real-time using various factors such as birth rates, death rates, and migration data.
The impressive population growth solidified Canada's place as a leader amongst G7 nations, with its outstanding 2.7% percent growth rate representing its most significant expansion since 1957, when the country experienced a population surge of 3.3% due to immigration and the baby boom.
Of course, not all regions in Canada have experienced the same population growth. For example, the Northwest Territories has reported a decrease in population.
Below is a list of growth data for all the provinces and territories in Canada. The data highlights numerous factors, including the percentage that each province or territory's overall population represents in the country.
Ontario
Ontario's population growth chart
Population as of January 1, 2023: 15,386,407
Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 123,747
Rate: 0.8%
Share in the overall population of Canada: 38%
Alberta
Alberta's population growth chart
Population as of January 1, 2023: 4,647,178
Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 45,864
Rate: 0.1%
Share in the overall population of Canada: 11.7%
Quebec
Quebec's population growth chart
Population as of January 1, 2023: 8,787,554
Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 36,202
Rate: 0.4%
Share in the overall population of Canada: 22.2%
British Columbia
British Columbia's population growth chart
Population as of January 1, 2023: 5,399,118
Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 30,852
Rate: 0.6%
Share in the overall population of Canada: 13.6%
Manitoba
Manitoba's population growth chart
Population as of January 1, 2023: 1,431,792
Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 11,564
Rate: 0.8%
Share in the overall population of Canada: 3.6%
Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan's population growth chart
Population as of January 1, 2023: 1,214,618
Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 9,499
Rate: 0.8%
Share in the overall population of Canada: 3.1%
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia's population growth chart
Population as of January 1, 2023: 1,037,782
Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 6,829
Rate: 0.7%
Share in the overall population of Canada: 2.6%
New Brunswick
New Brunswick's population growth chart
Population as of January 1, 2023: 825,474
Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 4,688
Rate: 0.6%
Share in the overall population of Canada: 2.1%
Newfoundland and Labrador
Newfoundland and Labrador's population growth chart
Population as of January 1, 2023: 531,948
Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 3,130
Rate: 0.6%
Share in the overall population of Canada: 1.3%
Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island's population growth chart
Population as of January 1, 2023: 173,954
Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 1,247
Rate: 0.7%
Share in the overall population of Canada: 0.4%
Yukon
Yukon's population growth chart
Population as of January 1, 2023: 44,238
Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 274
Rate: 0.6%
Share in the overall population of Canada: 0.1%
Nunavut
Nunavut's population growth chart
Population as of January 1, 2023: 40,692
Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: 106
Rate: 0.3%
Share in the overall population of Canada: 0.1%
Northwest Territories
Northwest Territories's population growth chart
Population as of January 1, 2023: 45,493
Population growth from October 1 to December 31, 2022: -109
Rate: -0.2%
Share in the overall population of Canada: 0.1%
If the country's current growth trajectory persists, projections indicate that Canada's population could reach 50 million by 2043.
"This is an exciting milestone for Canada," Chief Statistician Anil Arora said in a news release. "It is a strong signal that Canada remains a dynamic and welcoming country, full of potential. As we head into Canada Day, this is certainly cause for celebration!"
A growing population might initially seem like good news for the country. However, it becomes less ideal when considering how unaffordable things have become. In April 2023, Statistics Canada reported a 4.4% increase in the cost of living, slightly higher than the 4.3% increase in March.
This marked the first time prices rose at a faster rate since June 2022. The primary drivers behind this overall price increase were higher rent and mortgage interest costs compared to the previous year.