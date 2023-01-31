People Are Sharing The Best Metro Vancouver Cities To Move To If You Want To Save Money
With Vancouver rental prices and the cost of living at an unappealing high, many locals are looking to move out to greener (and cheaper) pastures in the Vancouver area. To help inform your decision on where to settle down, this Vancouver Reddit thread is offering up a bounty of wisdom and neighbourly insight.
Beautiful B.C. lives up to its provincial license plate slogan, and there are stunning places just a few stops down the SkyTrain line that cost a heck of a lot less to live in than it does to rent downtown.
The original poster in the Reddit thread asked for advice on the best city to live in Metro Vancouver, particularly with regard to value, views, entertainment and proximity to the core. Like many, they said that they want to avoid living "in a 300 square foot condo in downtown Vancouver for like a million plus."
Right now, CareerBeacon calculates that the average cost of living in Vancouver is $3,952 per month.
Here are a few cities mentioned in the thread where the cost of living is a little lower.
Burnaby, New Westminster and Richmond
Three of Vancouver's closest neighbours came up often in the replies.
The average cost of living in these three cities, according to CareerBeacon, is $3,686 in Burnaby, $3,013 in New West and $3,143 in Richmond.
PoMo
Other people had positive experiences living slightly farther out in Port Moody (or PoMo, which apparently also has some killer craft breweries and beaches, too).
Zumper reports that the average rent here has increased in the past year and it's currently at $2,275.
If you drive, you might want to steer clear of PoMo, as users complained of the "bumper to bumper traffic all hours of the day."
Surrey
According to CareerBeacon, the cost of living in Surrey is $3,158 — and there was definitely some Surrey representation in the chat as well.
Coquitlam and Langley
Even Coquitlam (where CareerBeacon reports that the cost of living is $3,433 per month) and Langley ($3,195 per month) got some love.
If you're looking to escape the rain, though, one user had some words of caution to share.
"The closer you are to the mountains, the more grey and rain you will get," they said. "North Burnaby or Port Moody probably gets at least double the rainfall of, say, White Rock."
Depending on what you're looking for and what you value most — whether that's better weather, public transit or scenic parks — Metro Vancouver definitely has some less expensive options outside the city limits.