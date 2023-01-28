7 Small Towns In BC That Get Way Less Rain Than Vancouver If You're Sick Of Crappy Weather
Stunning spots with a bit more sun!
Vancouver weather is notoriously wet, but locals don't have to go far when fleeing for drier land. If you're tired of the incessant grey skies, there are plenty of road-trip destinations in B.C. that will offer a bit of reprieve from all that gloom.
According to compared to Current Results, Vancouver gets an annual average of 146 cm of rainfall. Of course, levels of precipitation are varying — and Vancouver's been breaking temperature records in recent years — but not far from this urban rainforest are some of the driest cities in Canada.
While there are no guarantees when it comes to weather, you might want to grab your pals for a road trip and head out to these B.C. cities for a little sunshine. Get ready to shake off the rain!
Penticton
With plenty of lakes and trails for you and your crew to explore, Penticton only gets about 13.6 cm of rain per year, according to Weather Atlas. It's a scenic four-and-a-half-hour drive from Vancouver, so curate a good road-trip playlist before hitting the road.
Victoria
The City of Victoria's website says that the average annual rainfall is 58.3 cm. Just a three-hour drive (including the B.C. Ferries ride) away from the mainland, this charming city also comes with a steep cost of living.
Osoyoos
Surrounded by deserts, mountains and some stellar B.C. vineyards, Osoyoos has a remarkably dry and hot climate, with an annual average of 31.3 cm of rain, according to the Osoyoos website.
The dryness does come with some risk though, as there have been wildfires in this area. It's a four-and-a-half hour drive from Vancouver, so check the road conditions ahead of time.
Mayne Island
Aa two-and-a-half hour drive from Vancouver will take you to this quaint Gulf Island that gets about 82.9 cm of rainfall annually, according to Weather Atlas.
While it's definitely wetter than towns further inland, Mayne Island's got picturesque beaches you can explore without feeling like you have to bring an umbrella along.
Vernon
Vernon is an adventurer's dream five hours outside of Vancouver — with countless outdoor activities to keep you busy. The average rainfall here, as per the Current Results website, is 42.6 cm, so you're probably safe to head out without that waterproof jacket.
Summerland
Weather Atlas calculated an average of just 13.6 cm of rainfall annually in Summerland, so you know it lives up to its name.
Approximately a four-hour drive from Vancouver, the Okanagan is known for its wine, lakes and vistas, so it's easy to leave your troubles (and the gloom) behind you.