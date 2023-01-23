Vancouver's Weather Forecast Calls For A 'Blast' Of Cold Air & Weeks Of Frigid Temperatures
Here's when to expect the coldest weather! 👇
Vancouver weather hasn't exactly been a dream this winter, and it's about to get freezing cold once again.
The B.C. weather forecast is calling for cold temperatures across the province this week, which are expected to last into the first half of February.
Jessie Uppal, a meteorologist with The Weather Network, told Narcity that the West Coast province should prepare for "frigid air in the long-range forecast."
For those in Vancouver, buckle up! The city is known for its usually mild winters, but the mittens are out this year.
"To give some perspective, an average daytime high temperature for Vancouver for the end of January is about six or seven degrees," Uppal said.
Not this year though. She added that "come this weekend and into early February, we are expecting daytime highs to be near freezing."
This Sunday is set to be just two degrees, and it should even get cold enough for snow to fall at lower elevations.
It gets even worse still. "A blast of even colder air (sub-zero temperatures) look to be in the forecast for the final days of January," Uppal said.
"This relatively cold pattern is expected to carry us into at least the first half of February," she added.
On the plus side, the skiers in the province will be happy! Uppal said there will likely be "multiple rounds of snowfall for the ski slopes and higher peaks."
Don't lose all hope if you're not hitting the slopes, because Uppal said that this round of chilly weather "doesn't look to be worse than the last episode of extreme cold that B.C. experienced near the holidays."
Apparently, that's because the "exact positioning of the polar vortex is different. "
While it's going to probably skip B.C. this time around, "the extreme cold lobe of air is centred further east – likely over the eastern Prairies and northern Ontario," Uppal said.