TikToker Shows Plane That 'Swerved' Off A Vancouver Airport Taxiway 'Due To Snow' (VIDEO)
It got stuck in the grass with passengers on board.
This TikTok gives a close-up look at the aftermath of an incident last week, when a plane went off the taxiway while making its way to its gate at the Vancouver Airport.
The TikToker that posted the video works at Vancouver International Airport and captured footage of an airplane that "swerved out of the runway due to snow."
The airport confirmed to Narcity in a statement that a plane "exited a taxiway" on November 29.
In the video, the huge plane seems to be stuck in the slushy mud and grass.
Everyone was offloaded safely but yeah a scary sight. Boeing 777 swerved into the ditch out of the runway
The TikToker had posted another video of the plane, captioning it "EVA Air slid off the taxiway."
Vancouver Airport said that after it landed safely at YVR, right before 7 p.m. on November 29, the "EVA Air Flight 10 exited a taxiway while making its way to the gate and became stuck in the grass adjacent to the North runway."
EVA air slid off the taxiway
The airport added that there were no injuries reported, and the passengers of the plane were taken from the grass to the terminal on buses.
"Due to the incident, the North Runway was unavailable for arrivals, however, the South Runway remained open for both arrivals and departures and YVR continued to be fully operational," they added.
As for what caused the plane to exit the runway, it seems like the weather played a role.
"We appreciated everyone's patience as we worked with our partners to support those impacted both by this incident and the snow conditions."
On November 29, Vancouver was hit by a snowstorm, causing wild traffic and poor road conditions.