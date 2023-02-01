Vancouver Snowfall Causes Chaos In The Streets & A Bus Smashed Into Multiple Cars (VIDEO)
The Metro Vancouver weather forecast was looking pretty snowy yesterday and overnight because a lot of Vancouverites woke up to a couple of centimetres on the ground on Wednesday morning.
Metro Vancouver isn't used to getting quite this much snow in one year and the city streets are usually a mess when it hits. There are a lot of videos out there already showing that this time was no exception.
Stay safe out there drivers — the roads are still snowy!
Proof of just how dicey driving was in yesterday's weather is this bus in Coquitlam, which slid and smashed into multiple cars on the road.
\u201cWhat a mess in Coquitlam this morning @CityNewsVAN @GlobalBC\u201d— Amber D\u2019Amico (@Amber D\u2019Amico) 1675195807
The icy roads had buses sliding all over and traffic was not ideal.
This was also true for delivery trucks, looks like someone out there didn't get their grocery order.
The snowfall further from downtown also caused dangerous driving conditions.
Apparently, drivers in Surrey were not having a good morning yesterday either.
This isn't the first time this year that Vancouver snow has caused chaos. In late November, the city got a snowstorm that also sent cars and buses off the road. Another storm in December made for poor road conditions, extreme traffic, wild delays and cancellations at the Vancouver Airport.
YVR even began a public engagement process recently concerning the travel disruption during the holidays, which the weather impacted. In preparation for the recent snowfall, they told travellers to stay up-to-date with the status of their flights, which could be impacted due to the weather.
\u201cWe're still seeing winter weather.\u00a0Currently at YVR: \n- Crews keeping runways & taxiways clear\n- Flights operating as scheduled\nWith more snow in the forecast overnight, flight delays/cancellations are possible. Pls check flight info https://t.co/pk0JCqHaJI or with your airline.\u201d— YVR (@YVR) 1675212188
Hopefully, spring weather is on the horizon for the city soon.