NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

things to do in bc

I Went To 'The First Indigenous-Owned Winery In North America' & It Was Stunning (PHOTOS)

It's located in Canada's only desert! 🌵

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Ashley Harris. Right: NK'MIP Cellars.

Ashley Harris. Right: NK'MIP Cellars.

Ashley Harris | Narcity

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

The first Indigenous-owned winery in North America is in B.C. and I was lucky enough to check out how stunning it is, just last month.

NK'MIP Cellars winery is located in Osoyoos, B.C. and it overlooks beautiful fields of vineyards and Osoyoos Lake.

Osoyoos, B.C. is also Canada's only desert so surrounding the winery you will see tons of desert plant life and maybe even a rattlesnake or two!

NK'MIP Cellars.NK'MIP Cellars.Ashley Harris | Narcity

NK'MIP Cellars tasting room

The tasting room is extremely open and airy which is super important with the desert heat and high temperatures that can happen.

I didn't have to feel like I needed to down my wine glass to cool off because thankfully, it was super cool in there.

NK'MIP Cellars.NK'MIP Cellars.Ashley Harris | Narcity

The wines

I tried the premium wine flights that included a mix of red and white and they were all phenomenal. The tasting costs $15 per person, which was a great deal!

NK'MIP Cellars.NK'MIP Cellars.Ashley Harris | Narcity

I had tried one of their wines from a BC Liquor store in Vancouver previously, which was the Dreamcatcher white wine, and it still comes out on top.

NK'MIP Cellars.NK'MIP Cellars.Ashley Harris | Narcity

The patio and food

The winery also has a patio area where you can order a glass of wine and some food to go along with it. Of course, I ended up ordering myself a glass of the Dreamcatcher wine and some charcuterie to go along with it.

I highly recommend ordering some food while wine tasting or else things might get a little tipsy.

NK'MIP Cellars.NK'MIP Cellars.Ashley Harris | Narcity

The views

The views from the patio of the winery are out of this world. I honestly forgot I was in Canada for a second and felt like I was in Italy.

I was able to gaze at rows of vineyards and a sparkling lake as I sipped on a glass of vino — and I wasn't mad about it.

NK'MIP Cellars.NK'MIP Cellars.Ashley Harris | Narcity

Overall, I had a great experience at this winery from all the delicious food, wine, and great views. Even if you can't make it to the winery up in Osoyoos, NK'MIP Cellars' wine can be found throughout many liquor stores in B.C.

NK'MIP Cellars

NK'MIP Cellars.

NK'MIP Cellars.

Ashley Harris | Narcity

Price: $15

Address: 1400 Rancher Creek Rd., Osoyoos, BC

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...