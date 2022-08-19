I Went To 'The First Indigenous-Owned Winery In North America' & It Was Stunning (PHOTOS)
It's located in Canada's only desert! 🌵
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
The first Indigenous-owned winery in North America is in B.C. and I was lucky enough to check out how stunning it is, just last month.
NK'MIP Cellars winery is located in Osoyoos, B.C. and it overlooks beautiful fields of vineyards and Osoyoos Lake.
Osoyoos, B.C. is also Canada's only desert so surrounding the winery you will see tons of desert plant life and maybe even a rattlesnake or two!
NK'MIP Cellars.Ashley Harris | Narcity
NK'MIP Cellars tasting room
The tasting room is extremely open and airy which is super important with the desert heat and high temperatures that can happen.
I didn't have to feel like I needed to down my wine glass to cool off because thankfully, it was super cool in there.
NK'MIP Cellars.Ashley Harris | Narcity
The wines
I tried the premium wine flights that included a mix of red and white and they were all phenomenal. The tasting costs $15 per person, which was a great deal!
NK'MIP Cellars.Ashley Harris | Narcity
I had tried one of their wines from a BC Liquor store in Vancouver previously, which was the Dreamcatcher white wine, and it still comes out on top.
NK'MIP Cellars.Ashley Harris | Narcity
The patio and food
The winery also has a patio area where you can order a glass of wine and some food to go along with it. Of course, I ended up ordering myself a glass of the Dreamcatcher wine and some charcuterie to go along with it.
I highly recommend ordering some food while wine tasting or else things might get a little tipsy.
NK'MIP Cellars.Ashley Harris | Narcity
The views
The views from the patio of the winery are out of this world. I honestly forgot I was in Canada for a second and felt like I was in Italy.
I was able to gaze at rows of vineyards and a sparkling lake as I sipped on a glass of vino — and I wasn't mad about it.
NK'MIP Cellars.Ashley Harris | Narcity
Overall, I had a great experience at this winery from all the delicious food, wine, and great views. Even if you can't make it to the winery up in Osoyoos, NK'MIP Cellars' wine can be found throughout many liquor stores in B.C.
NK'MIP Cellars
NK'MIP Cellars.
Price: $15
Address: 1400 Rancher Creek Rd., Osoyoos, BC