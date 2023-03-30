This Quaint Small Town In BC Is A Dreamy Weekend Getaway & It's Full Of Vineyards (PHOTOS)
It's wine time! 🍷
Take a sip and sit back!
Summerland, B.C. is a small town in B.C. perfect for all the wine lovers out there — or really anyone who loves a good view.
The little town is picturesque and filled with stunning vineyards, charming local businesses, and rolling mountains. Summerland is in the Okanagan Valley, which is a hot spot for any and all things wine.
You can take a tour around, stopping for sips at wineries like Dirty Laundry Vineyard and Thornhaven Estates.
You won't just get mountain and vineyard views either. There's also a beautiful lake to enjoy, making it the ideal summer destination.
If you've has enough of the vino, you can tackle one of the hikes in the area to get a workout and a view.
The town is the perfect place for anyone wanting to soak up the sun outside all day. You can hit the lake and go kayaking, paddle boarding, or boating. Or you can just relax on the shores on one of the beaches. Honestly, it sounds like a little slice of paradise.
This town might be tiny, but clearly, it's packed full of stuff to do, so get booking your vacation!
It's about a 4.5-hour drive from Vancouver, so you could make a road trip out of it, or grab a flight to the area — landing in Penticton or Kelowna.
There are some pretty cheap flight options, so you can hit the vineyards in no time.