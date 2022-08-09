NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Spot In BC Was Just Named 'Winery Of The Year' & It Looks Magical

It went up against 250 wineries across Canada!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A woman at CedarCreek Estate Winery. Right: CedarCreek Estate Vineyards.

@chlsthm | Instagram, @cedarcreekwine | Instagram

A B.C. winery has just won the title of Winery of the Year, out of 250 wineries across Canada. The stunning winery looks like it could be plucked right out of a fairytale.

CedarCreek Estate Winery got the title from the 2022 WineAlign National Wine Awards. 1,187 different wines entered, from 250 different wineries across Canada.

According to a press release, "the National Wine Awards of Canada is the nation’s largest and most prestigious wine competition."

The release added that "the most respected wine writers, educators and sommeliers in the country," came together to choose the winery of the year.

CedarCreek Estate Winery revamped its winery and winemaking facility in 2020 and the results are absolutely breathtaking.

The winery has such a modern architectural look with an old cobblestone European-type twist to it.

You can feast your eyes on some of the amazing sculptures laying around the winery while you sip on a glass of vino too.

Plus, the release added "a diverse collection of animals including Scottish Highland cows, flocks of chickens, earthworms, and honeybees to help increase biodiversity and to provide nutrients for the vines to thrive."

The winery also has a drool-worthy-looking restaurant called the Home Block restaurant which pairs its wines with homestyle dishes using locally sourced ingredients.

If you love good food and good wine, this is definitely one winery you'll want to hit up the next time you are planning on visiting the Okanagan.

CedarCreek Estate Winery

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 5445 Lakeshore Rd., Kelowna, BC

Website

