Flair Airlines Just Announced Cheap Flights From Toronto To BC's Wine Country
Book that summer vacation early!🍷
If you're sad to see summer go, planning your next vacation might put a little pep in your step! Flair Airlines has a super cheap flight route from Toronto to B.C.'s legendary wine country that you can book already.
The cheap flights are starting on June 9, 2023, and can take you from Toronto Pearson to Kelowna, B.C. for as low as $75. You can get all the Italian vineyard vibes without the hefty price tag.
The Okanagan is known around the world for being an epic wine destination. It's jam-packed full of stunning vineyards and wineries that look like they've been plucked straight out of Europe.
Mission Hill Family Estate Winery has a mesmerizing architectural design that looks like it could be from Rome.
The winery offers a luxurious private dining experience for $70 per person that comes with French culinary flair and wine included.
Kelowna is also home to the first beachfront winery in all of North America and it would be the perfect spot to hit up in the summer months.
What's better than relaxing on a white sand beach and sipping a glass of vino while doing so?
Last but not least, CedarCreek Estate Winery in Kelowna, won the grand title of Winery of the Year in 2022. It's a magical place to visit on your next trip to the city.
The modern look of the whole winery will provide photo opportunities for days.
So, if you haven't started thinking about the upcoming summer season plans yet, you might just want to keep these cheap flights in the back of your mind.
It would be the ultimate girl's weekend trip, or even a romantic getaway!