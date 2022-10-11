This Spot In BC Was Named One Of The Most 'Underrated Wine Regions' To Visit This Fall
It was the only place in Canada to make the list!🍷🇨🇦
This place in B.C. is well-known by locals for its stunning scenery and amazing vineyards, and now the rest of the world is catching on. The Okanagan Valley was named among the most underrated wine regions in the world to visit this season.
Vogue magazine announced 12 of the most underrated wine regions around the world to visit this fall and Okanagan Valley was on the list alongside spots in France, Italy and California.
The magazine used tips from industry experts to find these hidden wine areas and this spot in B.C. was the only place in all of Canada to make the cut.
"This region produces world-class wines that are difficult to find outside of Canada—the easiest way to taste them is to travel there,” said Juliet Wine co-founder Allison Luvera.
She added that much of the wine made in the Okanagan is actually consumed in Canada, "leaving the region unknown to wine lovers in other countries."
Although, some winemakers from France, New Zealand, and South Africa are starting to take notice and "awareness is on the rise,” Luvera added.
Her top winery picks out of the Okanagan Valley region include Quails’ Gate, Okanagan Crush Pad, and Painted Rock. So if you're looking for a tasty new spot to visit this fall, you know where to go.
When you're wine-tasting adventures come to an end, Luvera suggests hitting up Osoyoos, B.C., to visit the Osoyoos Desert Center and "experience the unique landscape of Canada’s only desert.”
The Okanagan has so much to offer, in addition to the wine scene. It's a great place to travel to and enjoy some time outdoors, "whether that’s hiking, bicycling, or kayaking on Lake Okanagan,” Luvera added.