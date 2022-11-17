6 Cheap Flights To Book For A Warm Winter Vacation From Vancouver & They're Under $150
Time to plan a getaway! 🌴
If you've been dreaming of escaping the upcoming winter weather temperatures in Vancouver, these cheap flights will give you a dose of summer weather.
Flair Airlines can fly you from YVR to a warm destination, like Nevada or Mexico, all for less than $150.
Call up your friends and get to planning because here are six cheap flights you can book out of Vancouver International Airport right now.
Los Cabos
Price: $149 one-way
When: January 22
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a spot with an amazing restaurant and bar scene, as well as party vibes and warm weather, this is the place to go.
Palm Springs
Price: $89 one-way
When: January 8, 15, 18, 29
Why You Need To Go: Palm Springs is a great warm destination to escape to when the winter weather rolls around. It has an unreal shopping and restaurant scene, so you won't get bored while enjoying the warm weather.
Las Vegas
Price: $99 one-way
When: January 15, 17, 21, 24
Why You Need To Go: Viva Las Vegas!
These cheap flights with Flair Airlines will take you from rainy Vancouver to Nevada's desert temperatures in no time. If you've always wanted to visit sin city and see what it's all about, this winter would be a great time to do so.
Los Angeles
Price: $99 one-way
When: January 13, 15, 18
Why You Need To Go: You can catch a flight from YVR non-stop to LAX, without breaking the bank. California is a great place to visit year-round and maybe you could even hit up Disneyland while you're there too!
Puerto Vallarta
Price: $149 one-way
When: January 23
Why You Need To Go: The upcoming winter season would be a great time to visit Mexico, without having to break your wallet. In January, flights are going for $149 each way, which is a steal of a deal.
Arizona
Price: $89 one-way
When: January 9
Why You Need To Go: Arizona would be such a fun getaway, especially in the wintertime. The state remains warm year-round and there are a ton of super cool hikes to try, like the picturesque Antelope Canyon.