Vancouver Airport Ranked The Best In Canada For Customer Satisfaction & Travellers Love It
It beat out all the other large Canadian airports!
Air travellers have spoken and Vancouver International Airport is apparently better to travel through than any other large Canadian airport.
YVR was the only large airport in the country to rank above average in overall satisfaction from customers in North America, according to a recent study conducted by J.D. Power.
Between August 2021 and July 2022, the J.D. Power airport satisfaction study surveyed over 26,529 Canadians and Americans that "travelled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport and covers both departure and arrival experiences," the study said.
The study is based on a 1000-point scale and examines six different factors, in order of importance, from terminal facilities, airport arrival and departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in and baggage check and of course, food, beverage and retail.
The average ranking for large airports in North America came in at 784, which YVR ranked above!
Vancouver International Airport landed a score of 794, and it was the only large Canadian airport to rank over the average on this specific list.
Calgary International Airport was very close to the segment average but didn't make the cut and ranked just below it at 784.
10 American airports out beat YVR on the list and Tampa International Airport took the win for first place with an overall satisfaction ranking of 846.
John Wayne Airport, Orange County ranked second and Dallas Love Field was third on the list.
The study also conducted satisfaction surveys, using the same criteria, on mega airports in North America and medium airports in North America.