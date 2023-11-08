Vancouver International Airport Is Hiring For A Ton Of Jobs & You Don't Need A Degree
The airport is a living wage employer!
Vancouver International Airport is hiring for a bunch of different roles, many of which don't require a degree. Vancouver Airport is also a Living Wage employer, so if you land a gig working at the airport then you'll be making at least $24.08 an hour.
Living Wage for Families BC created the formula to determine the living wage based on how much a household with two parents and two children would need to meet their basic expenses. In Metro Vancouver the 2023 living wage is $8.43 more than the minimum wage in the province, which sits at $16.75, so working or a living wage employer can make a big difference.
"Paying a living wage helps ensure no one is left behind in affording basic expenses, helps reduce financial stress and provides greater opportunity to participate in enriching experiences in communities," the Vancouver Airport website said.
Vancouver International Airport also has other perks which make working there intriguing, like an onsite fitness facility, health benefits, incentives for people who use a green commute option, and paid time off. Some roles also let you work from home two days a week, depending on the position that you have.
Plus, your new office would be the airport, which is pretty cool. All of the restaurants and shops in the airport are conveniently close, and you can watch as planes take off and land while on your break.
If your ears perked up by the sound of those benefits, then you're in luck. YVR has 57 job openings right now, in an array of different fields.
Here are six different jobs that the Vancouver International Airport is hiring for right now, and you don't need a degree to apply to any of them. You can also go check out the career page on the YVR website to see all of the other roles that the airport has open currently.
Guest Experience Representative
Who Should Apply: Someone with a shining personality who loves to work in a customer-facing role. You'll be representing the airport in this position, working with guests to help them with whatever they need. You'll also be supporting people who are travelling through the airport, doing things like giving directions, queue management, and helping with lost and found items.
This position requires a flexible schedule as shifts range, and might include evenings and weekends. You should have at least two years of experience in customer service for this role, as well as a high school diploma or an "equivalent combination of training and experience," the job posting said.
It's also a bonus if you can speak French or another language!
Schedule Planner
Who Should Apply: Airports run complex operations, and a lot goes into the infrastructure of it all that you might not notice as a traveller. Scheduling is key, to make sure all the planes can take off and land at the right times, and if you land this position you'll be helping it all come together.
You'll be tasked with creating efficient flight schedules, so everything from the runways to check-in areas can run smoothly in the airport. The job posting said that you can have equivalent training and experience, instead of a bachelor's degree, to apply for this role. You'll also need five years of related experience though, an understanding of IATA Worldwide Airport Slot Guidelines, and excellent problem-solving skills.
Airfield Operations Special
Who Should Apply: Someone who is detail-oriented and loves working in a team. This job will be working on the runways and taxiways of the airport, keeping the operations safe and efficient. This means doing surface inspections on the runways, operating heavy equipment, and helping with different projects. You'll need two years of recent experience to land this role, as well as a class 3 driver's license.
You should also be flexible with your schedule because this job has varying shifts.
Parking and Ground Transportation Representative
Who Should Apply: You'll be working with the groundside services of the airport in this role, including scheduled buses, car rentals, and shuttles. You will oversee the parking and ground transportation, and assist with any issues that may come up in the operation.
Either post-secondary education or an equivalent amount of education and experience is needed. You also should also have skills in Microsoft Office and conflict resolution skills.
Manager, Security Operations
Who Should Apply: Someone with 10 years or more of experience in a related industry, who is passionate about security and thrives being a team leader. This position is responsible for managing a team of people working in security for the airport. If you landed this job you would be doing things like conducting investigations, gathering intelligence, and developing security plans.
You'll need to be able to get Secret Level Federal security clearance and have the ability to work irregular hours when needed.
Administrative Assistant – Passenger Experience
Who Should Apply: Someone who has super strong organizational skills and at least two years of related experience. You would be managing schedules, meetings, and budgets in this role, as well as being the support person during certain presentations in meetings. This role works directly to support the Director, by managing their schedule, making travel arrangements for them, and more.
This role will also be responsible for things like creating PowerPoint presentations, emails, and reports — so you should have knowledge of MS Office suite. Knowledge of other software like ERM software is also needed, and experience managing budgets.
This position has a lot of responsibilities, so you'll need to thrive working under pressure and be ready to multi-task. You should also have a certificate in office administration or a combination of training and experience that's equivalent.
There are a ton of other jobs that are open to apply to at YVR now, and if any spark yourr interest then dust off your resume and get applying!