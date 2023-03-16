Vancouver Airport Ranked Among The Best Airports In The World & It Was The Top One In Canada
It beat Pearson so bad!
Vancouver Airport is getting some international praise for landing a spot on a list of the best airports in the world, beating out every other airport in Canada and placing well above Pearson Airport.
Skytrax released its 2023 list of the world's Top 100 Airports for 2023, which were "voted by air travellers around the world in the 2022/2023 World Airport Survey."
"The survey evaluates traveller experiences across different airport service and product key performance indicators - from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration through to departure at the gate," the Skytrax website said.
Vancouver International Airport came in at the 20th spot on the ranking, right behind Melbourne and Seattle-Tacoma, which was the top airport in North America on the ranking.
Vancouver ranked way higher than its Canadian counterparts with Montreal down at 45th place, while Toronto Pearson was all the way at 64th. Yikes — sorry Toronto!
This hasn't been the only praise Vancouver Airport has gotten lately. Kelly Ripa recently gave the airport a huge shout-out on Live! With Kelly and Ryan.
"I did read this article on all the best airports ... like the greatest airports to hang out in for luxury and this and that, and I did notice that Vancouver wasn't on the list. So I just wanted to say to the list makers that they have clearly made an error,” she jokingly said.
She's actually given the airport lots of love in the past too.
Thanks for all of the love Kelly!