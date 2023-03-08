Kelly Ripa Told Ryan Seacrest This Canadian Airport Is One Of The Best In The World
“I would like my ashes scattered there. I’m telling you that airport, it’s just gorgeous!”
Kelly Ripa gave one Canadian airport a glowing endorsement this week on Live! With Kelly and Ryan after taking issue with a list of the world's best airports that apparently seemed to exclude her own personal fave.
While Ripa didn't name the company or outlet responsible for the list, she did express her disappointment that Vancouver International Airport wasn't on it.
"I did read this article on all the best airports ... like the greatest airports to hang out in for luxury and this and that, and I did notice that Vancouver wasn't on the list. So I just wanted to say to the list makers that they have clearly made an error,” Ripa said, clarifying that she recognizes it wasn't a pointed snub.
“I’m not a conspiracy theorist. I’m just saying there’s an omission that needs to be righted,” she continued.
Ryan Seacrest can be seen nodding along as the audience cheers.
After the show aired, Ripa shared a post on her IG story calling her YVR's number-one fan.
After all, this isn't the first time she's shown some love for the Vancouver Airport. In fact, she's even said she wants her ashes scattered there.
“I want to be buried in the Gucci at Vancouver Airport,” she said on the show in 2019. "I would like my ashes scattered there. I'm telling you that airport, it's just gorgeous."
Ripa's adoration for YVR goes back even further to 2018 when she praised the lifestyle and food here when chatting with KJ Apa on the show (Apa didn't seem as thrilled with Vancouver, calling it "boring").
Oh, and she also talked about the Grouse Grind once (a favourite hike among locals and tourists).
It's a two-sided love affair — YVR employees have posted their appreciation for the TV personality on multiple occasions.
Kelly Ripa, if you're reading this, Vancouver loves you too!