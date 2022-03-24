'Riverdale' Actor KJ Apa Is In Vancouver This Weekend & He's Performing With His Band
The tickets are actually super affordable!
Archie from Riverdale is moving out from behind the camera and stepping on stage to perform with his band at a local bar in Vancouver, B.C.
KJ Apa is clearly on his way to becoming a triple threat, as a famous actor and in his band, Motherlover.
The celeb is in the city often for filming and is set to perform at the Fox Cabaret, on March 26.
His band consists of just two people — KJ Apa and his friend, Hart Denton.
On top of acting, he sings, plays the guitar, and piano, too.
It would be a great chance to enjoy some live music, but also get to see him up close and personal at the small venue.
You can score some tickets through Eventbrite — which are only $22.85.
Tell all your friends because this is a mega-rare event happening and who knows — maybe the entire cast of Riverdale will be there too.
It seems like this band is fairly new too with the official Instagrams first post being in May 2021.
The best part about all of this is that the Fox Cabaret venue is an extremely intimate venue which means anywhere you stand or sit you will have a great view of the performance.
You must be at least 19 years old to visit this venue and the show will start at 8 p.m.
If you get to see them live, hopefully, you won't be too starstruck and can enjoy the set.
Motherlover Concert
Price: $22.85
Address: 2321 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This would make for a super fun weekend event with friends, and maybe you can meet the Riverdale cast!