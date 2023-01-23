This Cruise Takes You From San Francisco To Vancouver For Only $433 & It's So Luxurious
Explore the California coast! 🌊
You can sail across the Pacific Ocean on a ship with a tennis court and spa this April, and for pretty cheap.
This cruise from San Francisco, California, to Vancouver, B.C. is only $433 and it gives you a three-day luxury experience. If you're based out of Vancouver, there are some cheap flights to San Francisco that you can take one-way — and let the cruise do the rest.
The best part about cruises? It's all right there for you. Food, activities, and sightseeing — so you can totally relax and enjoy some R&R time on this boat.
Princess Cruises offers a three-night experience, called the Pacific Coastal cruise. The next dates for it are April 28 to May 1, and you can book it now.
The cruise will launch from San Francisco on the Friday at 4 p.m., and you'll spend all day Saturday on the open ocean. Then on Sunday, it docks in Victoria, so you can go and explore the seaside city.
On Monday you're back in Vancouver by 7:30 a.m.!
The Princess Cruises website says that the onboard experience includes a range of dining experiences, hot tubs, pools, a putting course, a casino, a fitness centre, a spa, and tons of activities. So it's safe to say that you won't be bored.
The cruise is short and sweet but could make for the perfect relaxing long-weekend affair.
Flair Airlines offers flights from Vancouver to San Francisco on April 28 for as low as $109.
If the winter weather is getting you down, this might be just the thing to book, so you have the sun in your future!
3-Day Pacific Coastal Cruise
Price: Starting at $266 plus $167 in taxes, port expenses and fees.