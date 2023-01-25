You Can Take A 7-Day Alaska Cruise From Vancouver For $870 & Sail Past Glaciers (PHOTOS)
Maybe you can spot some humpback whales on the way! 🐋
This Alaska cruise from Vancouver will take you through Glacier Bay National Park, College Fjord, and into Anchorage. Between the views, wildlife spottings, and on-board activities you won't be bored, and it's only $872 — and that's with food included.
There are a ton of cruises from Vancouver, and if you live in the city you should take advantage of the inclusive vacations. I mean, why not let someone plan the trip for you?
Princess Cruises offers up this 7-day Voyage of the Glaciers, which departs from Vancouver and arrives in Anchorage (Whittier), Alaska seven days later.
The week is packed full of stops, so you'll get to see places like Ketchikan, Juneau, and Skagway. While on the cruise, the website said you might even be able to spot some humpback whales, sea otters, bears, and mountain goats.
This cruise leaves on May 6 and ends on May 13. After the cruise, you can even spend a few extra days exploring Alaska before flying home.
If a whole week out at sea sounds a little much, you can opt for the five or four-day Alaskan cruise "samplers" and get your feet wet.
The cruise line also has a round-trip option to Vancouver, for a little over $1,000, so you wouldn't have to fly home.
So take your pick, jump on board, and get exploring this spring!
Hopefully booking a little vacation will make the last few months of winter slightly more bearable.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.