Not Your Grandma's Cruise: 6 Voyages Perfect For Millennials & First-Timers
Prices start from under $500 per person! 🌊
Cruise vacations often get pegged as perfect getaways for retirees—shuffleboard, bingo, early dinners, and a whole lot of sitting around. And that doesn't always sound appealing to those looking for an adventure in their 20s and 30s.
But, it could be time to jump ship from those stereotypes because there are actually a whole bunch of cruises from Canada – including Vancouver – and beyond that are actually perfect for younger passengers.
With exciting destinations like Alaska, Barcelona or Los Angeles on the itinerary, the cruise experience means you can tick off multiple cities and countries from your bucket list, while still enjoying the comfort and luxury of a hotel-on-water.
But, let's make one thing clear: this is not your grandma's cruise. We're talking thrilling excursions, electrifying nightlife, all-day parties, and onboard water parks designed for young, adventurous souls. These cruises are fast-paced, fun, and the perfect fit for pre-retirement travellers.
Here's a closer look at six cruises from Canada and beyond that shed the stereotypes and defy the notion that cruises are exclusively for your grandma and her bridge club.
Europe and the Mediterranean
Company: Royal Caribbean
Price: From $1,210 per person
Why You Need To Go: Available to book via Costco Travel, this seven-day Europe and Mediterranean cruise takes passengers on a journey through some of the region's most popular destinations, including Italy, Greece and Croatia.
Stopping at bustling cities like Barcelona, Naples and Venice, it's hardly a sleepy cruise for retirees.
The ship also promises activities for those who don't want to relax their vacation away, including an ice skating rink, climbing walls, scuba diving experiences, a surf simulator, outdoor pools and basketball courts.
The ship's casino, nightclub, bars, and disco will also keep any night owls entertained.
Travel agents will often recommend shorter and more affordable cruise experiences for younger passengers, noting that millennials short on annual leave and working on a tight budget will often opt for these trips.
Younger cruisers are also advised to consider ships with itineraries that feature lively ports and overnight stays, so that passengers have the chance to hit up local bars and clubs.
Pacific coast
Company: Royal Caribbean
Price: From $467 per person
Why You Need To Go: Departing from Vancouver, this affordable and relatively short cruise has a fun-packed itinerary that allows passengers to tick several major cities off their bucket list in one go.
With stops at Vancouver, San Francisco and Los Angeles, to name a few, it is a fun option for those short on time but big on must-visit destinations.
Perfect for first-timers, the ship offers a wide range of entertainment and activities. Get your adrenaline pumping with rock climbing, splash around in countless pools, and enjoy vibrant nighttime entertainment and live music. Don't miss out on mini golf, spa facilities, and "sing-along" bars, and explore a variety of tasty restaurants, too.
It's also a good option for those who don't want to spend days upon days at sea, as it only has one day of travel without disembarking.
The adventures continue on land too. Consider whale watching in Vancouver, immersing yourself in Hollywood and the iconic Walk of Fame, or biking across San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
Royal Caribbean is known to offer cruise experiences that go beyond endless sunny days at sea, and the company even has its own island that passengers can visit while cruising around the Bahamas. There, you'll find pool bars, beach clubs, a zip line, a water park, and even giant balloon rides.
Northbound glacier
Company: Celebrity Cruises
Price: From US$500 per person
Why You Need To Go: This once-in-a-lifetime itinerary promises six ports in seven days, which means it's perfect for anyone looking for big adventures in a short space of time.
The cruise itself will take you from Vancouver to Alaska, sailing down the Inside Passage. You'll have the chance to experience the world’s longest ZipRider, take a bumpy dog sled ride through snowy landscapes, or immerse yourself in nature with a scenic hike in Juneau.
You'll keep your eyes peeled for incredible wildlife sightings, from humpback whales, orcas, seals and eagles to brown bears. Take advantage of long 14.5-hour days on land to absorb the local culture and savor delicious cuisine.
With no time for snoozing poolside or playing cards, this itinerary offers little downtime, with only one day at sea. Use this period to explore the ship's amenities, including a lively casino, a rooftop terrace, and a European-inspired piazza.
Even better, Celebrity Cruises is known to offer services that suit younger passengers, honeymooners and those who enjoy adventures, so it ticks pretty much every box for whippersnapper cruisers.
MSC grand voyage
Company: MSC Cruises
Price: From $1,169 per person
Why You Need To Go: Often cited as one of the best cruise ships for young people, honeymooners and families, the MSC Divina from MSC Cruises is like a sailing paradise for fun-seekers.
With a Broadway-size theatre, a "virtual world" filled with arcade and video games, an F1 simulator, and a dazzling casino reminiscent of Vegas, it's a dream come true for entertainment enthusiasts. The ship even boasts a Swarovski crystal staircase — which is cool to tell people about if nothing else.
In addition to an 80 metre long, double-height promenade packed with bars and clubs, there are midnight promenade parties and "White Hot Parties" — which take place around the pool deck until the early hours.
On board the MSC Divina, you can take a 16-night cruise for under $1,500 per person. Leaving from Barcelona, you'd stop at places like Cadiz (Seville, Spain), Funchal (Madeira), San Juan (Puerto Rico) and Miami (Florida), to name just a few.
If you're looking for a Caribbean escape with turquoise waters, golden beaches, and authentic cuisine, the MSC Divina also offers itineraries around this idyllic region.
Bermuda, Canada, New England
Company: MSC Cruises
Price: From $1,059.24
Why You Need To Go: Also from MSC Cruises, the MSC Meraviglia promises just as much fun and action as its sister ship, but this one has a whole water park to boot.
It also promises a full-size bowling alley, a Formula 1 Racer simulator, soccer pitches, a spa and a 96-meter-long central promenade filled with boutiques, restaurants and tranquil spots that come alive with music, parties and entertainment at night.
Perfect for young people, honeymooners or friends looking for an on-water adventure, this ship has itineraries in the Caribbean, as well as in Bermuda, Canada and New England.
One option is an 11-night trip commencing in New York, taking passengers to Newport and Boston before exploring Canadian gems like Saint John, Halifax, Charlottetown, and Sydney. The journey wraps up in the charming city of Portland in the United States.
Carnival cruises
Company: Carnival Cruise Line
Price: Prices vary
Why You Need To Go: This cruise line is renowned for creating a festival-like atmosphere with vibrant party vibes, making it a magnet for young passengers seeking adventure on a budget.
The so-called "fun ships" offer fast-casual dining spots from big celeb names like Guy Fieri and Shaquille O'Neal, and the entertainment options are seemingly endless.
In addition to onboard casinos, themed bars and outdoor activities, the ships often have water parks, comedy clubs, night clubs, rope courses, poolside movie theatres, mega deck parties, karaoke bars, video arcades, cocktail classes, live game shows, parades, 80s parties and so much more. Just reading the activities on offer is tiring!
What's more, you can go almost anywhere with a cruise port on these ships, so the world is pretty much your oyster!
So, whether you're looking for thrilling excursions, vibrant nightlife, or onboard fun, you can bid farewell to traditional cruise stereotypes and head out on an unforgettable journey — with or without your grandma.
Bon voyage!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.