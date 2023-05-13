This Luxurious Toronto Cruise Takes You On A Journey Across The Great Lakes But It'll Cost You
Smooth sailings! 🛳️
Do you want to explore the Great Lakes in style? This luxurious Toronto cruise has everything sorted out, but it will cost you.
The Viking Cruises Octantis is back! And the massive ship is ready to welcome another batch of passengers to immerse themselves in the lakes' compelling history and uncover "complex ecosystems and hidden treasures."
Travellers can enjoy the cruise season from May to September, with five routes available to embark on a journey from Toronto. One of the most exciting routes is the eight-day trip that covers four of the five Great Lakes.
The trip begins in Toronto, where passengers will disembark before travelling through the Welland Canal toward Niagara Falls. There, travellers can choose to visit the famous Horseshoe Falls or explore the city.
The journey continues to Point Pelee, the southernmost point in the country, known for its 350+ bird species.
On the fourth day, the trip will take passengers through the United States, starting in Detroit and stopping at Alpena and Mackinac Island in Michigan before ending in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Although, this cruise is expensive, with prices starting at $8,395 and some trips costing over $22,095.
However, the high price comes with loads of benefits such as a complimentary excursion at every port, round-the-clock room service, various dining choices without any additional fees, and free beer and wine with lunch and dinner.
Great Lakes Cruise
Price: Starting from $8,395
When: Various trips from May to September
Address: 8 Unwin Ave, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: A perfect option for those who want to set sail on the Great Lakes while enjoying premium hotel services.
Accessibility: It is required that guests with any form of disability, whether physical or otherwise, should be accompanied by a capable companion who can provide assistance, as the staff is not authorized to lift guests or maneuver wheelchairs.
Additionally, the wheelchairs brought along by the guests must not surpass the width of 22 inches.