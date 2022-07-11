This Cruise Ship Will Take You From Toronto To New York City With Epic Stops Along The Way
All the way from the Big Smoke to the Big Apple!
You can take a bus, you can take a plane, you can even take a train all the way down to New York City from Toronto. But, you know what, you can hop on board a boat to NYC, too.
Step right up to Viking Cruise's "Canadian Discovery" adventure, which will disembark from the 6ix and make its way to NYC on a 13-day trip. But, of course, with many action-packed stops along the way.
The cruise's travel route from Toronto to New York.Viking Cruises Canada
After the cruise ship sets off from Toronto, the boat will sail through the St. Lawrence Seaway before it anchors at Trois-Rivières in Québec. Here, travellers can likely spot some of the Canadian wildlife the country is known for, or take a culinary tour where you can check out some local favourites.
The next day, the cruise will stop at Quebec City where you can walk throughout the Old Town and hike around the picturesque Mont-Sainte-Anne. On Day 6, the boat will stop off at Saguenay where you can go off on a high-speed "zodiac craft" that will take you right to the fjord.
On days 7 and 8, you'll stop at Sept-îles and Cap-aux-Meules in Quebec, where you can tour the archipelago or go whale watching, and look out for seals on Brion Island.
Then, the cruise will anchor in Charlottetown on Prince Edward Island, where travellers can listen to some local music, learn more about the province's rich history, or of course, eat their way through the city.
After a day of sailing through the Atlantic Ocean, the boat stops off in Halifax where you can take a Segway tour or kayak through McNabs Island.
Then after another day out at sea, the cruise will end off right in the Big Apple, where travellers will disembark from the boat and either sight-see in NYC or head straight back home.
Now, while the 2022 cruise dates are all completely soldout, there are still tons of bookings available for 2023 in May and August. That being said, it will cost a pretty penny, as prices to hop on board start at a cool $11,695.
Canadian Discovery: Toronto to New York City
Price: Starting at $11,695
When: Various times from May and August in 2023
Address: Port of Toronto, 8 Unwin Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can set sail for 13 days as you make your way to the Big Apple, and visit many spots across Eastern Canada too.
Accessibility: Viking Cruises recommends that anyone travelling in a wheelchair should be travelling with someone who is able-bodied, as the staff isn't allowed to "lift guests or push wheelchairs." For more details about how to bring a wheelchair on board, guests have to fill out and submit the Accessibility Form 30 days ahead of departure, at the latest. Motorized scooters aren't accommodated onboard.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.