You Can Sail Across The Ocean Like Rose In 'Titanic' & Here's What The Journey's Like In 2023
They call it a “five-star resort” on the water. 🛳️
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to travel on the Titanic — without the sinking part?
There are actually several cruise ships that will take you across the Atlantic Ocean between Europe and North America in 2023, and the whole experience is safer and more luxurious than it was back in the days of the Titanic.
The Queen Mary 2 is ship that basically looks like the one Rose and Jack travelled on in the 1997 film and you can experience it for yourself in 2023, without worrying about icebergs.
Narcity recently spoke to two passengers who crossed the ocean on a cruise ship, and they say it’s a memorable experience they would highly recommend to others.
Martyna Cwiek, 26, and Arian Lazic, 25, lived on the Queen Mary 2 for eight days as they headed from Brooklyn, New York to Southhampton in the U.K.
"I would call it a luxury resort, but you're getting somewhere," Cwiek said.
The journey Cwiek and Lazic took. Courtesy of Arian Lazic.
While the trip took longer than it would have by plane, they say it was worth it for everything that was included in the price of the tickets.
From the range of activities, to live entertainment and the fine dining, the couple calls the Queen Mary 2 a “five-star resort” on the water.
How much does a transatlantic cruise cost?
The price you pay for a transatlantic cruise depends on which package you choose and your destination.
For reference, Cwiek and Lazic paid US $800 each for the eight days and that included food, their room and majority of the activities (aside from gambling).
They also selected the cheapest cabin, which was called the interior cabin, so that's where you can save on price.
The ticket price was one-way, so it does not include the cost of catching a flight home from Europe.
What is the food like on a transatlantic cruise?
Passengers have a variety of different foods to choose from with three daily buffets and a snack bar on the Queen Mary 2.
"It was the best food I've ever seen just served [as] self service," Lazic said.
While you can choose to go to a buffet for your meals, you can also get dressed up and opt for a more restaurant-style meal.
"You could basically book a nightly restaurant if you really wanted to do the buttoned shirt, nice dress, several courses [type of dinner]," Cwiek added.
If staying in is more your vibe, room service is also included.
However, one thing the pair of travellers was surprised about was that most drinks were not included in the price, including soda, speciality coffees like cappuccinos and alcohol.
"By the end of [the trip] we did end up paying quite a bit of money on top [of the tickets] because we were enjoying ourselves," Lazic said.
Along with the rooms, you can also upgrade your tickets to include a fancier dining experience.
What activities and entertainment are there on a transatlantic cruise?
Cwiek and Lazic playing Bingo on the Queen Mary 2.
Courtesy of Arian Lazic.
Cwiek and Lazic say the cruise ship activities start from the crack of dawn so as a traveller you’ll never find yourself with nothing to do.
With 13 floors on the ship, every floor had something different to offer.
“For nightlife there were full on nightclubs where they have live music and there was an authentic English pub that you could play bingo at and catch an Irish folk duo, or catch a football game," Lazic explained.
Besides music, you can also opt for art classes, bowling, go to the casino, pool or hot tub, visit the planetarium or play trivia. If you prefer shopping, there’s also a shopping mall onboard.
“Honestly anything you could think of they would have," Cwiek said.
They added that even after a week, it felt like they'd only seen "half of the stuff they had to offer."
While Cwiek and Lazic had a final destination in Europe, they said many others chose to vacation onboard the Queen Mary 2 and returned home once they reached the U.K.
The travel experience can really be catered to anything you want!
