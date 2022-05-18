You Can Take A Day Trip To The Bahamas From Miami & It's Easier To Travel Than You Think
It's not a hop, skip, and a jump... but it's almost as effortless. 🏝
As beautiful and exciting as South Florida can be, sometimes you want to go out and see the world, even if it's just for 24 hours. That's totally possible if you take a day trip to the Bahamas from Miami, and the travel is swift.
The Bahamas is made up of 700 islands to the southeast of the Sunshine State, and it is absolutely spectacular. The waters are sparkling and clear. You can try mouthwatering local eats, or even swim with pigs, dolphins, and sharks.
It's no wonder it's a popular destination, and you can get there in a day's work if that's what you choose. There are many options to take to shorten your distance and enjoy paradise away from home — or even an extended vacation.
Ferry
You can take a communal ferry to the Bahamas from a port in Fort Lauderdale. The Baleária Caribbean is a fast shuttle that will not only take you to Grand Bahamas Island but also to Bimini Island.
It will get you to Bimini in two hours and to the Bahamas in three hours. This quick transportation allows for a morning and afternoon or even a ferry, for a getaway, or you can book it for longer.
The ferry has hotel bundles if you choose to stay on the tropical island, and there's even a boozy happy hour on board to kick off your vacation!
A round trip is about $205.
Seaplane
Seaplanes are another unique way to travel to the Bahamas. You can take a trip from Fort Lauderdale to Bimini, Cat Cay, Great Harbor Cay, and Nassau on Tropic Ocean Airways. One way can be $227, so it is a pricier option, but it can get you there in 35 minutes.
You have the option to book a private charter or seat on a shared flight.
Cruise
The Bimini Day Cruise that charters out of Miami can be as low as $109 before tax.
There are plenty of cruises that can get you to the Bahamas and even three-day trips. Margaritaville At Sea is a port that just opened out of West Palm Beach and they pride themselves on short trips.
Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line also have a three-day option that leaves from a Miami port.
Although a longer trip, it can still be done in a
Boat Charter
Of course, you can take a boat to the islands, but you would have to own one or no someone.
These are adventurous ways you can see beyond Florida and make great memories.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.