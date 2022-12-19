This Cruise Is An Iconic Music Festival On The Water & The Ship Travels Out Of A Miami Port
The next departure is in January. 🛳
Cruises are a popular way to see the world, and if you love DJs, costumes and iconic parties, you can live out your dreams for four days in the middle of the ocean. One ship transforms into a floating music festival leaving from Miami to a select country or island.
It's called the Groove Cruise and it's been sailing for almost 19 years. In January, they're traveling to Labadee, Haiti with the luxurious Norwegian cruise lines, and to celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2024, they're going to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.
You might want to board the vessel with your dancing shoes on because 50 DJs from around the world will set up behind the turntables and put on a show that includes nonstop music all day long every day throughout the entire boat.
Would you go on a 120 hour nonstop party cruise?? #groovecruise #bucketlist #bucketlisttravel
You can also enjoy the typical things the cruise has to offer, whether it's surfing the wave pool or heading down a water slide.
On the top of their 20-year anniversary ship, there is a massive go-karting trail as well as a 10,000-square-foot open-air laser tag arena.
Even though the cruise is filled with thousands of strangers, those who go on the ship become an extremely tight-knit community. Some people feel so connected they can meet their lifelong friends and even get engaged.
You never know what’s going to happen on Groove Cruise 😍 Congrats to the happy couple!! #GrooveCruise #GC #SurpriseProposal
The 2023 cruise is sold out, but you have a whole year to save up for the Bahamas journey, and party with people who just want to have a great time vacationing with their favorite headliners.
Groove Cruise
Price: $1,449+ (payment plans are available)
Address: Port Miami
Why You Need To Go: You can have a great time overseas with your friends listening to music from sun up to sun down.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible