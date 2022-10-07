I Went On An 8-Day Cruise From Miami To The Caribbean & Here's What's Worth Doing
It was like an adult playground, and "adulting" didn't exist. 🛳
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
One of the best ways to travel is by cruise, and, lucky for me, I live in the Miami area, which holds one of the biggest ports for cruise lines. So, when I didn't want to take on the hefty task of planning each detail of my vacation, I went on a ship.
Say goodbye to cooking and cleaning. Say hello to lovely service and all-around entertainment. I knew this would be the best way to end my Summer and begin Fall, so I went for eight days to the Western Caribbean.
That entailed two and a half days at sea, three days docked at different islands, and 2 days back at sea, and you reluctantly get off the last day.
I was an avid cruiser as a kid, but as I grew up, it was a whole different ball game, so I compiled a list of the most worth-it things to do.
A Stateroom With A Window
I was balling on a budget, therefore, I couldn't afford a balcony room (though, if you can, it's so worth it), so I opted for a room with a window that overlooked the main promenade of the ship.
The rooms can sometimes feel like you're cooped up if you don't have a window at all, so it was nice to see life happening outside of the room. It also was a good indicator of when it was night or daytime!
Go To The Solarium Pool
The main pool is family-friendly and the majority of events are happening in that area. It's a fun time, but it's filled with kids who don't really have any regard if they splash you... and, yes, that also applies to jacuzzi.
We spent our days at the Solarium Pool a.k.a. the adults-only area, next to the bar, just after they had a belly flop competition and children were mimicking the winners in the small hot tub. At the Solarium, I also met a bunch of other fun travelers trying to get to know one another.
Eat The Fine Dining Meals
Associate Editor, Jenna Kelley, in front of the Sapphire Dining Room.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
The buffet is great for breakfast and lunch, but it is so worth going to the fine dining hall for dinner. You get great service and a three-course meal, and you can try multiple items on the menu per course.
Yes, the food is all included in your vacation package.
Take Advantage Of The Gym
At least one day, I advise waking up early and heading to the gym. They have state-of-the-art equipment and a complete window view of the ocean.
There's even a workout room, a separate hot tub, and a spa just for healing and self-care purposes.
Go To The Shows
The shows they provide on these cruises, you can tell the performers worked tirelessly on. Even those who don't like watching big productions love the performances that they put on.
On my cruise, there was an Argentinean group who danced all different styles, sang combinations of American pop songs and traditional Argentinean songs and they even acted a little bit to keep the show rolling.
It was spectacular.
Get Off The Ship When Docked
Make sure you book some excursions and get off the ship when they dock. The Caribbean islands were gorgeous with crystal clear turquoise blues.
The Explorer of the Seas docked in Bonaire. Right: The clear Bonaire waters.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
Right when we got off the ship at one of the islands, we found a little dock where we could jump in the water. It was the most refreshing and beautiful experience I have had in a while.
Head To The Casino
The ship has a full-blown casino, from slot machines to the roulette table, and it's a great way to familiarize yourself with how to play. The dealers on the ship can help teach you when you're not busy, and who knows, maybe you'll win the jackpot.
I'm not a big gambler, however, it was interesting to see how everything works and to watch people win!
If you're looking to plan your next trip, you most definitely should look into a cruise. You don't have to cook or clean and it's the perfect way to be out in the deep blue sea, watch the sunsets and completely relax.
I would definitely go on another one soon.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.