This Florida Cruise Will Have The Largest Waterpark At Sea On The Ship & There's So Much More
You'll never want to get off the ship.
Royal Caribbean has a new cruise ship coming soon and it is reported to have the largest waterpark at sea, right at the top of the ship. Not only is the size of the vessel massive, but it's also going to be home to many first-times for the cruise line like its first-ever swim-up bar.
There will be no shortage of things to do while you're whisked away out of the Port of Miami and taken to Central America and the Caribbean islands.
Their most exciting feature is, of course, its water adventure on "Thrill Island" which takes up much of the top floor. It includes a slide with a free-fall drop that Royal Caribbean hasn't seen on any other ship as well as one with the tallest drop. There's even room for everyone to have fun at the same time on the first-ever family raft rides.
There are also suspended activities, like a ropes course, where you can see what it looks like to be 154 feet above the ocean.
The "Thrill Island" waterpark rendering.Royal Caribbean | Website
If you're not so much a thrill seeker, there's also a relaxing "Hideaway" area that gives a beach club aesthetic and has its first-ever infinity pool.
There's a multi-level terrace surrounding it and a designated bar for those hanging out.
The sunset views in this infinity pool are going to be incredible.
"The Hideaway" rendering.Royal Caribbean | Website
The ship will also include 2,805 staterooms and hold up to 5,610 guests, which is double occupancy. There is going to be a Central Park for people to walk through and even an AquaDome with water shooting from the ceiling in a theatre-like setting.
The cruise won't set sail until August 2024, but they are already accepting reservations for 7 days, starting at $1,151 per person.
