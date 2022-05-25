7 Breathtaking Activities In Quebec To Experience This Spring With Your Friends & Family
Nature is calling — who are you bringing?
The first warm breeze of spring means that it's time to start planning adventures with friends and family — and Quebec has plenty to offer.
From hiking the cliffs alongside the Saint-Laurent River to exploring the historic architecture of Quebec City, you can be surrounded by breathtaking scenery no matter where you go in the province.
Whether you're looking for a laid-back bike ride or want to scale a waterfall, you can find things to do that perfectly fit your energy level. Once you figure out where your next trip will take you, all you need to make the most of it are your pals and some tasty, on-the-go snacks.
If you want to make some special memories with your favourite people this spring, here are seven activities you can check out in Quebec.
Stroll Old Quebec's Historic Streets
Price: Free
Address: Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: A UNESCO World Heritage Site and the only walled city north of Mexico, Old Quebec's picturesque architecture will have you and your pals feeling immersed in history — over 400 years of it in fact.
For a leisurely spring day in the province's capital, pop into one of the restaurants that dot Old Quebec's charming streets, visit the historical Place Royale, and get in some shopping at the Petit-Champlain.
Climb To New Heights At The Montmorency Falls
Price: Entry starting from $3.70 per adult (free for children under 17); via ferrata from $27.50 to $51; zipline from $22 to $29
Address: 5300, boul. Sainte-Anne, Quebec, QC
Why You Need To Go: Get up close and personal with one of Canada's most powerful natural treasures: Montmorency Falls.
Located only 15 minutes outside of downtown Quebec City, the cliffs beside the 83-metre-high waterfall can be scaled using the three different via ferrata routes. Thrill-seekers can also soar over the fall's spectacular plunge pool on a 300-metre-long zip line.
When it's a wrap on the day's fun, settle down for a picnic near the orchard.
Explore The Scenic Route Des Champs
Price: Free
Address: 1430, rue Notre-Dame, Saint-Césaire, QC
Why You Need To Go: At 40-kilometres long and with a surface that's mostly flat and paved, la Route des Champs bike path is suitable for any group looking for a relaxed ride among some gorgeous scenery.
This route takes you right through the heart of Montérégie — a region of enchanting orchards, vineyards and rolling fields. You can bring your own bike or rent one for free, and if bikes aren't your thing, you can always hike or rollerblade instead.
Marvel At Wild Marine Mammals
Price: Free (boat tours and rentals are extra)
Address: Various locations around the Saint-Laurent River, QC
Why You Need To Go: Seeing whales in real life is a truly exhilarating experience. Every spring, 13 whale species migrate through the Saint-Laurent river, creating some pretty spectacular sights.
Whether it's the Gaspé Peninsula or Tadoussac, there's no shortage of boat tours, kayak rentals and lookout points to try and catch a glimpse of these magnificent sea creatures.
Whether it's the Gaspé Peninsula or Tadoussac, there's no shortage of boat tours, kayak rentals and lookout points to try and catch a glimpse of these magnificent sea creatures.
Trek The Treeline At Arbraska Chauveau
Price: From $19 to $42
Address: 7200, boul. de l'Ormière, Quebec, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind activity for you and your pals, look no further than the Zipline & Aerial Game Courses at Arbraska Chauveau.
Take in the exceptional view of the Saint-Charles River while you climb, jump and zip over the forest below. Finishing the course comes with a massive sense of accomplishment. Family bonding and a fun day out? Done and done.
Saddle Up At La Ferme Du Joual Vair
Price: Starting at $70 per person for a 2-hour ride, taxes included
Address: 3225, boul. du Parc-Industriel, Bécancour, QC
Why You Need To Go: Tap into your inner cowboy at La Ferme du Joual Vair as you trot through Quebec's rolling green meadows and lush forests with your favourite people.
Gently exploring a quaint farm on horseback is an ideal way to experience the great outdoors and keep it chill at the same time.
Take A Hike At Vallée Bras-du-Nord
Price: From $4.35 to $7.39
Address: 107, Grande-Ligne, Saint-Raymond, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located 50 kilometres from downtown Quebec City, Vallée Bras-du-Nord is a favourite among local hikers for its well-groomed trails, nearby wildlife and breathtaking view.
If there's one activity that's sure to win over a group, it's a hike in a prime location for photo ops. After exploring your share of the 80 kilometres of trail, you can head to the river for a refreshing swim.
Whether you're a group of adrenaline lovers on the cliffs of the Montmorency Falls or taking the kids for their first horseback ride at La Ferme du Joual Vair, spending your warm-weather days in Quebec checks all the boxes.
With the weather on your side, now is the time to head into La Belle Province for some fun with the people you love most.
