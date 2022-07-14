You Can Take A Free Bus From Downtown Toronto To The Zoo & Rouge Park Starting Next Week
Save that coin!
Travelling is definitely a thing this summer, but would you rather go to Toronto's Pearson Airport or take a free bus to somewhere close by? The choice is all yours, especially when you've got so many options.
Parkbus, a bus service connecting people with nature, is offering Toronto adventurers a new route to an Ontario national urban park, and it's totally free!
Torontonians can now hop on a school bus to Rouge National Urban Park on the TD Express Free Shuttle starting July 23.
The best part is that you can also hop off and walk over to the Toronto Zoo too because the stop is just so close.
The free shuttle bus will run from downtown Toronto, at 34 Asquith Ave., to the Rouge National Urban Park, Zoo Rd Day Use Area and will get you there in 45 to 60 minutes.
There are two buses that leave in the morning from Toronto at 9:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and the return is at 2:30 p.m.
You can hop on the bus between the months of July and October of 2022 and explore all the endless nature opportunities.
If you were interested in visiting the Toronto Zoo, Parkbus advises visitors to pre-book and those looking to explore the park can also participate in a Parks Canada guided walk, which also requires advance registration.
But again, you can always explore the park solo just make sure to have a map or something because it's huge!
There are only seven dates available thus far, so you might want to act fast!
If you were interested in taking the free shuttle bus this summer all you have to do is book your spot online, pay a $15 deposit, which is refunded to you when you claim your spot, and enjoy the ride.