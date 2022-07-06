You Can Now Take A Bus From Toronto To Tobermory For Under $100 & Get All The Best Views
The Bruce Peninsula is breathtaking! 🌊
Taking a plane or driving a car to travel seems a little hectic lately, with chaos at the airports and gas prices being unpredictable. However, summer is here and the travel bug is calling your name. So, why not take a bus and explore somewhere new?
Parkbus is a bus service that connects people with nature, and they just introduced a new route allowing Torontonians to visit Tobermory and take in all the breathtaking views.
The bus service, which started in June and will end by Thanksgiving, has seven planned routes thus far, the next one being on July 16, and it'll take you from the 6ix to the blue waters of the Georgian Bay in four to five hours.
A one-way ticket costs around $93 at a regular rate but is $84 for students and seniors. The price not only includes the bus ticket, which has AC and a bathroom but also gives riders a Grotto entry pass.
A spokesperson from Parkbus told Narcity that when visiting The Grotto, in the Bruce Peninsula, it's "normally it's nearly impossible to get a day use ticket there, but with us people can visit by bus without worrying about day use passes."
It's important to keep in mind that while many Parkbus routes allow for pets, this particular one does not. "Dogs are not allowed here because it's our longest ride and can get problematic for pets," the spokesperson added.
There are two pick-up locations in Toronto, one at 34 Asquith Avenue by Bloor-Yonge subway station and the other in Trinity Common Mall in Brampton.
If you've been dreaming of swimming in water so clear that you can see the bottom, then stop dreaming and start planning because it's only a bus ride away.